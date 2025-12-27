VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 27: Recognising exemplary leadership in the communications industry, Kheman Kumar, Director of Advent PR, was honoured with the ET Leadership Excellence Award in the category of Excellence in Strategic PR & Reputation Management Services

The ET Leadership Excellence Awards recognised nearly 50 individuals and organizations from diverse sectors for their outstanding contributions to leadership, innovation, and growth. The event was graced by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.), who attended as the Chief Guest, and Mr. Ganesh Jhoshi, State Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttarakhand, as Guest of Honour. Renowned actor Preeti Jhangiani was also graced the occasion.

The awards were presented by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen Gurmit Singh(Retd.), alongside Preeti Jhangiani, acknowledging excellence across sectors such as tourism, education, entrepreneurship, and professional services. Among the distinguished attendees were senior government officials, industry leaders, academicians, and entrepreneurs.

While addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasized the critical role of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of public life and economic growth. He urged stakeholders to harness AI across manufacturing, production, and services, stating that the 21st century belongs to AI and quantum technologies. He also highlighted Uttarakhand's ecological strengths and its potential leadership in areas such as honey, aroma, and millet production, while underscoring the visible and growing contribution of women to India's development journey.

Receiving the award, Kheman Kumar expressed gratitude to the organizers and reflected on the evolving role of strategic communications in today's business environment. "This recognition reaffirms the importance of strategic, ethical, and insight-driven public Relations in building long-term brand credibility and stakeholder trust. At Advent PR, our focus has always been on reputation stewardship, just visibility," he said.

Under Kheman Kumar's leadership, Advent PR has emerged as a trusted strategic communications partner for companies across sectors, delivering integrated PR and reputation management solutions aligned with business objectives and leadership positioning.

The ET Leadership Excellence Awards recognize individuals and organizations across sectors for leadership, innovation, and sustained contribution, highlighting excellence that contributes meaningfully to India's economic and professional growth.

