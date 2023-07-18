NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18: TVS Emerald, a prominent real estate developer has achieved remarkable success with the launch of “TVS Emerald Elements” registering sales worth Rs 438 crore on the day of the launch. Located in Kovilambakkam, Chennai, this project sold 448 homes, setting the biggest launch sales milestone in the last decade in Chennai. This project also won the “Best Architectural Plan of the Year” Award at the FICCI-REISA summit held in Chennai recently.

Also Read | AI-Based Cyber Fraud in Kerala: Man Loses Rs 40,000 After Falling Prey to Artificial Intelligence-Based Scam.

Spread over approximately 6.56 acres, this residential community is located on the 200 ft. Radial Road in Kovilambakkam. Comprising of 820 homes, it is built over a total saleable area of 9.96 lac sq. ft. Customers can choose contemporarily designed 2 & 3 BHK homes ranging from 934 sq. ft. to 1653 sq. ft., at prices starting from Rs 68.99 lakh.

The project features five themed terraces, each one thoughtfully crafted to engage five senses. At its heart, there is a sprawling central podium spanning 35,000 sq. ft., comprising of amenities such as a tree house, a butterfly garden, a swimming pool, an outdoor gym and a zen garden. The project offers 9,000 sq.ft. clubhouse with amenities such as yoga deck, Multipurpose hall, games room and coworking space.

Also Read | Types of Kebab: From Lucknowi Galouti Kebabs to Pakistani Chapli Kebab, Check Out the Different Varieties of Popular Middle East Cuisine.

Sriram Iyer, Director and CEO of TVS Emerald, stated, "We are thrilled with the biggest sales milestone achieved by our ‘Elements’ project. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our customers, who have placed their trust in our brand and appreciated our commitment to providing exceptional value and service. The triumph of this milestone achievement reinforces the confidence homebuyers have in us. In the aftermath of the pandemic, people are seeking residences that can transform their everyday living experiences and we have consistently met this demand. We have more launches planned in Chennai and Bangalore in this financial year.”

TVS Emerald has consistently reported significant sales with the launches of other properties in Chennai and Bangalore. The brand aims to capitalize on this winning streak and strengthen its presence as a formidable player in the real estate sector in South India.

TVS Emerald is engaged in the business of developing sustainable residential projects and self-sustaining communities with presence in Chennai and Bengaluru. TVS Emerald brings the foundation of Trust, Value and Service and has delivered about 2.4 million sq.ft. of residential developments in Chennai and has over 6.25 million sq.ft. of under-development projects.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)