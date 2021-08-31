Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, launched TVS 'Built To Order' (BTO) platform, marking its foray into the factory customisation and personalisation platform today.

The new business vertical, the TVS BTO platform will empower the customers to customise and personalise their vehicles when making a purchase, which will be built directly at the factory as per their requirement(s). This further strengthens the company's commitment to introducing first-in-class technologies and class-leading features in the segment.

TVS 'Built To Order' platform will debut with TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310. Customers can select pre-set kits, graphic options, rim colour options, and personalised race numbers. The kits, namely, Dynamic and Race, offer an array of features that further accentuate performance and styling as per customers' usage and needs. This platform will be introduced across other product portfolios from the stable of TVS Motor Company in a phased manner.

Commenting on the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of the new business vertical, the TVS 'Built To Order' (BTO), our first factory Customise-Personalise platform. Each customer has a unique riding style and expression. This platform empowers our customers to customise and personalise their machines as per their requirements.

Making its foray with the super-premium TVS Apache RR 310 BTO, vehicles will be customised and built directly at the factory. Additionally, to celebrate four decades of racing pedigree, TVS Motor is offering a special 'Race Replica' graphic inspired by the TVS Racing OMC race machines for the enthusiasts."

Customers will be given options to select from an array of two pre-defined kits, namely, Dynamic kit and Race kit, to cater to their needs. The Dynamic kit includes fully adjustable front and rear suspension that offers multi-level adjustment of preload, rebound and compression damping. This allows the customers to adjust the suspension as per their riding style or given road conditions.

On the other hand, the Race kit includes race ergonomics that caters to race enthusiasts who like to burn rubber on the tracks. This kit consists of a more aggressive and tucked in handlebar; rear set raised footrest, and knurled footpegs, that allows for a higher lean angle on the corners and better straight-line stability. This kit also comes with an anti-rust brass coated drive chain to accentuate the style of the motorcycle.

To place an order on the TVS 'Built To Order' platform, customers can download the TVS ARIVE app or visit the web configurator, which will allow them to configure their motorcycle. Customers get to choose between performance kits, colour options, and black or red alloy wheels for the Titanium Black colour. They also get the option to personalise their race machine with a unique race number, available as a graphic on the visor. In addition to this, TVS Motor Company is offering a special 'Race Replica' graphic inspired by the TVS Racing OMC race machines.

Once the customisation is complete, the total ex-showroom cost of the motorcycle will be updated simultaneously. After paying for the booking amount online, customers can select the nearest premium dealership for the delivery of their motorcycle. Customers can also track their orders across various stages on the TVS ARIVE app or the web configurator. The app can be downloaded on Google Playstore and Apple App Store for iOS.

The company is also upgrading its existing fleet of TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles with more features. The motorcycle will be equipped with a racier exhaust note with an improved lean angle, and the unique wave bite key. The connected cluster on the motorcycle has also been updated with a host of new features like Digidocs that gives riders an option to store important documents like licenses, RC cards on the cluster via the TVS Connect app. The cluster will also feature a dynamic engine rev limit indicator, day trip meter and over speed indication.

Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can also avail some of these features as accessories, namely the race handlebar, race footrest, race footpeg, and new cluster features in the form of software updates, which can be retrofitted to their motorcycles. Customers can purchase these accessories from the TVS Motor Company Shop (Merchandise and Accessories e-commerce website).

We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes.

We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 70 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

