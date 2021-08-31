Chris Tucker defined the childhoods of many with his comedic talents and antics. Starting out as a stand-up comedian, Chris Tucker would go on to have a successful career in films. He rose to prominence with roles in films like The Fifth Element, Money Talks and Jackie Brown, but his most iconic films till this date remain the ones from the Rush Hour series. Jackie Chan Birthday Special: From Rush Hour to Drunken Master, 5 Favourite Movies of This Global Star That Are Kickass Fun!

Starring alongside Jackie Chan, Chris played the role of Detective James Carter in this series of action comedy films. Tucker played this bumbling, inconsistently competent fool with such grace that it became one of his defining characters.

With Chris Tucker’s 50th birthday upon us, we are taking a look at 10 of his funniest quotes, if sometimes inappropriate, from the Rush Hour series.

Not Really...

Chris Tucker Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

That's Inappropros!

Chris Tucker Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Ming Dynasty!

Chris Tucker Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Mouse!

Chris Tucker Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Blackanese!

Chris Tucker Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Pretend You a Man!

Chris Tucker Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Height Burn!

Chris Tucker Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Sister-Turner!

Chris Tucker Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Not Those Egg Rolls!

Chris Tucker Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Chris Tucker made an entire generation laugh with his portrayal of James Carter and we can’t thank him enough for it. With this we finish off our list and wish Chris Tucker a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).