Bengaluru, July 1: TVS Motor Company has recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, achieving total sales of 12.77 lakh units. According to company release, in June 2025 alone, the company sold 402,001 units, registering a 20 per cent growth compared to 333,646 units sold in June 2024. This increase was driven largely by strong performance in the two-wheeler and export segments.

Two-wheeler sales saw a robust 20 per cent growth in June 2025, with sales rising from 322,168 units in June 2024 to 385,698 units. Within this category, domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 10 per cent, reaching 281,012 units. Motorcycles witnessed a 24 per cent jump in sales, from 152,701 units to 188,774 units. Scooters also performed well, growing by 26 per cent with 162,291 units sold in June 2025 compared to 128,986 units in the previous year.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales, however, showed a slight dip. The company sold 14,400 EV units in June 2025, down from 15,859 units in June 2024. TVS attributed this decline to ongoing challenges in the EV supply chain, particularly due to limited availability of magnets, though it noted that demand for its iQube model remains strong.

The company's international business posted remarkable growth. Total exports grew by 54 per cent, with sales increasing from 76,074 units in June 2024 to 117,145 units in June 2025. Two-wheeler exports alone surged by 58 per cent, from 66,434 units to 104,686 units, indicating strong global demand.

Three-wheeler sales also contributed to the company's strong performance. In June 2025, TVS sold 16,303 three-wheelers, marking a 42 per cent increase from 11,478 units in June 2024.

For the first quarter of FY26, TVS Motor sold 12.32 lakh two-wheelers, reflecting a 17 per cent increase from 10.56 lakh units in the same period last year. Three-wheeler sales rose by 46 per cent, reaching 0.45 lakh units.

Total exports during the quarter grew by 39 per cent, climbing from 2.54 lakh units in Q1 FY25 to 3.52 lakh units in Q1 FY26.

