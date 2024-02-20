NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 20: The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) announced the launch of the Soy Excellence Center (SEC) in India, a pioneering initiative aimed at early - to mid-career protein professionals to support Indian food and agricultural sectors' sustainable growth. The SEC is designed to foster education advancement for employees and employers in agribusiness, thereby elevating expertise and competencies.

With global protein demand estimated to grow by 5% by 20311 as the world's population nears 10 billion2, the food and agriculture sectors face one of human history's greatest food production challenges. This situation presents an equally significant educational challenge. The launch of Soy Excellence Center in India is in response to the evolving needs and aligns seamlessly with the 'Skills India' initiative which focuses on enhancing the skillset of the youth to prepare them for the future.

USSEC's network of Soy Excellence Centers across the globe shares a unified purpose: to improve health and nutrition of communities in emerging markets like India. This is achieved by strengthening the capacity and market potential of businesses within the food and agricultural supply chains through workforce development and training.

The SEC in India will offer training opportunities covering areas such as poultry, feed milling, aquaculture and soy food and beverage processing. These areas focus on providing participants access to modular, on-demand training resources, live seminars, workshops, and ongoing access to a wealth of industry experts from USSEC's extensive international network.

By launching SEC in India at the India-US Agricultural Synergy Summit, USSEC, together with its investing members like the Illinois Soybean Association and South Dakota Soybean Checkoff demonstrates its commitment to its mission of feeding the minds of those who will feed the world, the next generation of agri-professionals also known as the 'Tomorrow Solvers.'

Reflecting on the expansion of the Soy Excellence Centre in India, Kevin Roepke, Regional Director - South Asia & Sub-Saharan Africa, USSEC added, "The United States and India have a track record spanning decades of bilateral cooperation. These sectors include aerospace, defense, energy, technology and of course agriculture. However, the launch of the India SEC goes beyond collaboration; we expect it to be a catalyst for economic growth, skills development, and capacity building within agribusiness. By establishing the SEC in India, we take a decisive step in empowering India's youthful workforce with critical know-how, access, and essential skills training."

On the uniqueness of the courses being offered to early- to mid-career agribusiness professionals, Vijay Anand, Lead - Soy Excellence Center, India shared, "Finding specialized training on subjects unique to our collective industries is hard to find, and we have seen the world over that the Soy Excellence Centers, in partnership with a consortium of international universities coupled with the best- in-class technical instructors, effectively address these challenges. In India as well, the Soy Excellence Center will provide practical industry knowledge and skills through targeted training programs, online and offline workshops, and access to global resources and network. The SEC will aim at elevating on-the-job skills, fostering growth and innovation."

On the need for such tailored training courses, Suresh Chitturi, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Srinivasa Farms, a leading player in India's poultry sector confirmed, "We are excited about the launch of the Soy Excellence Center in India and look forward to the additional opportunities it can bring for growth in our food and agricultural sector. Like in other regions, I am confident that the SEC will enable us to upskill our workforce, solve new problems, bringing to life the vision of making our country an agribusiness powerhouse." Mr. Chitturi is also the President of International Egg Commission.

On Illinois Soybean Association's being a principal sponsor of SEC India, Todd Main, Director of Market Development, Illinois Soybean Association added, "The establishment of the SEC India marks a pivotal moment for us at Illinois Soybean Association. As a principal sponsor, we recognize the immense potential of India not just as a market, but as an invaluable business ally. It is our belief that by empowering the Indian agriculture and soy value chain with the right knowledge and skills, we're not only fostering a thriving agribusiness environment but supporting India as a crucial partner in meeting the needs of our world's growing population."

This Press Release is partially funded by U.S. Soy farmers, their checkoff, and the soy value chain.

The Soy Excellence Centers (SEC), an initiative by the USSEC, focuses on skills building of early-to-mid career protein professionals in growing markets through world-class workforce training and professional development to help meet local nutrition and food security needs and support sustainable economic growth. USSEC is collaborating with diverse partners, including local food and agriculture universities and organizations, to deliver training in five core subject areas - aquaculture, feed, food, poultry, and swine. USSEC operates Soy Excellence Centers in four regional hubs - the Americas, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and Sub- Saharan Africa.

For more information, please visit: www.soyexcellence.org

The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) focuses on differentiating, building preference, and elevating market access for the use of U.S. Soy for human consumption, aquaculture, and livestock feed in 80+ countries internationally. USSEC members represent the soy supply chain including U.S. Soy farmers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses, and agricultural organizations. USSEC is funded by the U.S. soybean checkoff, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) matching funds, and industry.

Please visit www.ussec.org or follow USSEC on Linkedin for the latest information, resources, and news about USSEC and U.S. Soy, internationally.

The Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) checkoff and membership programs represent more than 43,000 soybean farmers in Illinois. The checkoff funds market development, soybean production and government relations efforts, while the membership program, Illinois Soybean Growers (ISG) and the Illinois Soybean Growers PAC actively advocates for positive and impactful legislation for farmers at local, state and national levels. ISA upholds the interests of Illinois soybean farmers through promotion, advocacy, research and education with the vision of becoming a trusted partner of Illinois soybean farmers to ensure their profitability now and for future generations.

