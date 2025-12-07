New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): As India's tech-solution providers push beyond traditional markets in a bid to diversify their global footprint, the Gulf--especially the UAE--has rapidly emerged as their newest frontier.

Drawn by the region's pro-business ecosystem, soaring digital adoption, and its growing appetite for advanced technology, Indian tech firms are increasingly anchoring themselves in Dubai and beyond.

Also Read | US Warns of China's 'Historic' Military Buildup, Signals Implications for India.

This momentum is now gaining fresh pace as Indian tech companies enter the UAE's booming proptech sector, signalling a broader shift: Indian enterprises are no longer just exporting technology--they are reshaping the Gulf's digital economy.

Proptech, or property technology, is the use of digital solutions and technology to innovate and improve the real estate industry across its entire lifecycle, from design and construction to management and transactions.

Also Read | When is IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

India's emerging tech firms are becoming a catalyst for redefining how cross-border real estate investment is conducted--making the UAE a test bed for advanced, AI-driven proptech innovations.

Reflecting on the development, Gagan Arora, Founder & President, Vertex Group, the company that has announced its entry into the UAE's booming proptech market, said that Indian tech companies are no longer just serving local markets--they're becoming facilitators of cross-border investment, especially between India and the UAE.

"We are committed to empowering Indian investors and MSMEs with seamless access to the UAE real estate market through our partnership with Silverleaf Real Estate. By combining Vertex Group's proven expertise in customer experience with advanced AI-driven solutions, we aim to deliver a one-stop, transparent, and tech-enabled platform that simplifies every stage of cross-border property investment," Arora said.

"Our mission is to unlock new opportunities, foster growth, and set a new benchmark for ease of doing business in the UAE," Arora further stated.

The UAE continues to rise as a leading destination for Indian businesses and the fast-growing MSME sector, which contributes significantly to India's GDP.

Dubai remains a key hub for Indian enterprises, and this momentum is reflected in the real estate market. In 2024, Indian buyers accounted for about 22 per cent of Dubai's property transactions, investing close to AED 35 billion. Public records show that more than 29,000 Indian buyers currently own over 35,000 homes across the Emirate.

According to official data from the local real estate authorities of the four emirates, the total value of real estate transactions reached approximately AED 893 billion by the end of 2024, with over 331,300 transactions recorded. Mortgage transactions alone exceeded AED 229.3 billion, encompassing over 50,000 transactions, excluding mortgages in Ajman.

Dubai achieved record-breaking real estate transaction values in 2024, totalling over AED 760.7 billion from 226,000 transactions. These figures highlight Dubai's leading position in offering diverse and attractive investment opportunities that surpassed previous records.

According to the Dubai Land Department, property sales in the emirate reached AED522 billion through 180,000 sales transactions across various property types. Mortgage transactions amounted to AED187 billion from 35,000 mortgages by the end of 2024.

Mandeep Singh, Silverleaf Real Estate's Spokesperson, said, "Together, we aim to set a higher standard and deliver stronger value to clients across the UAE. With deep market knowledge and a portfolio of exclusive properties, Silverleaf remains committed to a seamless service."

In a release, the Vertex Group said that through its strategic entry into the UAE, the firm will deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end digital ecosystem: from property booking and workspace setup to AI-powered recommendations for schools, healthcare, and essential services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)