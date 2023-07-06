Mohan Jashanmal was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award - Business Leader at the UAE's Next Mastermind Awards.

New Delhi [India], July 6: Aiwa Events have highlighted, honored and celebrated the achievements of outstanding business leaders, authors and coaches in the UAE MasterMind Awards 2023. After celebrating an array of successful events in the past years, Aiwa Events geared up for this mega event at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina on June 24, 2023.

This year the event was touted to be a high-profile affair honoring the "Master Minds" of UAE who have transformed lives and inspired actions. The majestic awards ceremony included UAE Business Leaders Awards 2023, UAE Authors Awards 2023 and UAE Coaching Leaders Awards 2023.

Chief Guest of the event was Mohanlal Jashanmal who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award as a Business Leader. Other VIP guests honored for the achievements were Aarefa Al Falahi - Board Member of Directors RAK Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Stotter Brooks - VP Learning & Development Etihad Aviation, Bijay Shah - National Director - BNI, Frank DeLisi - Group SVP NMC Healthcare and Nidal Abou Zaki - Secretary General of Lebanese Business Council.

The fragrance partner of the event were Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes.

The pioneers behind bringing this memorable event to life are Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and Dr Navana Kundu. Dr Mansoor has been instrumental in hosting events for over a decade now. With this event, the founders created a platform for honoring and felicitating the leaders who have time and again proved their prowess by showcasing out-of-the-box creativity.

With the excitement being at its peak, the event witnessed influential business leaders, authors, coaches and mentors from national and global arena gracing the prestigious event. Awardees participated as well from USA, India, Lebanon & UK.

Speaking about bringing the authors and coaches of UAE to the forefront, co-founder Dr Navana, bestselling author and coach herself said" the journey of an author/coach is not that of instant success. It is long and difficult. Master Mind platform is here to inspire, celebrate the achievements of the authors, business leaders, coaches and support them to build their global brand effectively."

Founder Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli said: "UAE Mastermind is like the Oscars for business leaders, authors, and coaching leaders. My mission is to create a global impact by honoring those talented leaders whose experience and expertise have made an invaluable impact to our culture, economy, and country."

Manarah Edtech, Bedazzled events, Right Selection, Diplomat Business Club, 100 Ideas Cafe, Honest Management, Data Verticals, Farihas

Xclusiv People Magazine, Yalla TV, China Arab TV, Khaleej Times, Aspire Magazine, Pardais News, 92 News, Samaa, Finance Magazine, Bol news, SRY News, CEO Weekly UAE.

