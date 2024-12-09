PNN

Dubai [UAE], December 9: In a landmark collaboration, Mulk International from the UAE and India's Ajeenkya DY Patil Group have acquired stakes in Mulk Med Healthcare to become equal shareholders and launch what will be the region's first large-scale virtual hospital of its kind with more than 20,000 doctors on board. Both groups have further pledged an investment to the tune of AED 100 million to revolutionise healthcare in the MENA and Asia-Pacific regions. This strategic partnership is set to redefine healthcare delivery by leveraging virtual solutions to enhance access and provide comprehensive services to millions.

Dr Nawab Shafi Ul Mulk, Founder & President of Mulk Med Healthcare, emphasised the transformative vision of this collaboration: "Our partnership and shared vision with the DY Patil Group is a major landmark agreement which signifies a shared dedication to rapidly evolving innovation and inclusivity in healthcare."

The new Initiative introduces the Mulk Med Virtual Hospitals ecosystem across the globe, one that has already been implemented in countries like Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea and is in advanced stages of implementation in other territories. The comprehensive healthcare platform is also aided by the Mulk Med App and video conferencing system available in 170+ countries currently, offering multiple essential services, including 24/7 telehealth with doorstep free delivery of discounted medicines, also facilitating lifesaving smart ambulances, mobile clinics, and round-the-clock home care.

Transforming Healthcare Delivery in the region

According to Dr Ul Mulk, these innovations are designed to improve healthcare accessibility, providing unmatched convenience for both urban and remote patients. Patients will benefit from virtual 24/7 consultations from over 20,000 doctors on board globally, along with more than 500 pharmacies and service providers. Additionally, non-insured patients and UAE visitors can avail huge discounts on laboratory, radiology, hospital admissions and surgeries besides doorstep medicines, wellness and aesthetics using the newly launched Mulk Medicare Privilege Health Card for most affordable services that also give users access to longevity & precision medicine centres and genomics labs.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, said: "Our global investments underscore Mulk Group's long-standing commitment to driving impactful societal change. We are dedicated to fostering partnerships with local communities and governments to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth."

The initiative is also set to redefine emergency response with lifesaving smart ambulances and will extend services to underserved communities through mobile clinics. For travellers, both in & outbound comprehensive tourist healthcare insurance will provide peace of mind with robust medical coverage, while cutting-edge ICU Pods, Mulk Vital signs devices and kiosks with advanced AI-enhanced technology incorporated to continuously monitor patients with chronic diseases will optimise recovery, and enhance hospital efficiency.

Dr. Ajeenkya Patil, Chairman of DY Patil Group that, owns one of the largest hospital chains in India with more than 8,000 hospital beds in wings with 7 Hospitals being rolled out pan India, highlighted the initiative's significance: "We intent to facilitate medical tourism strong demand in India from Africa & other regions in our newly build world-class Hospitals care in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Together, we aim to deliver a transformative, patient-centric healthcare ecosystem that prioritises accessibility, affordability, and quality."

"Innovation is key to solving the world's healthcare challenges, and Mulk Med Healthcare is rightly poised to embark on the global expansion to bring affordability and top-notch equitable healthcare facilities to one and all. Mulk Medicare comprehensive hybrid model of digital and onsite healthcare innovative solutions not only address immediate medical needs but also lay the foundation for a sustainable, scalable future in healthcare," added Dr Shafi Ul Mulk.

Mulk Med Healthcare currently covers over a million insured patients from Dubai, Northern Emirates and Abu Dhabi.

About the Partners

Mulk International

Mulk International is a global conglomerate with diversified business interests, including the manufacturing of Metacomposite Alubond (USA), facade contracting, healthcare, global T10 sports assets, plastics industries, aluminium coil coating, and medical trading. The group is recognised by Forbes as the 7th "Top Indian Company in the Arab World" and ranked 8th on Arabian Business's "Most Admired Companies in the GCC" list.

Headquartered in the UAE, Mulk International operates across 70+ countries, spanning the USA, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Its healthcare division, Mulk Med Healthcare, has been a premium provider for over two decades, specialising in diagnostics, imaging, and innovative medical trading solutions. Through the Mulk Med Virtual Hospitals ecosystem, the group is revolutionising healthcare delivery on a global scale with cutting-edge technologies and patient-centric services.

D Y Patil Group

Founded by Dr Dnyandeo Yashwantrao Patil in 1983, the D Y Patil Group is a distinguished Indian organisation renowned for its contributions to education, healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, and sports. The group operates over 200 institutions, serving and guiding more than 220,000 students annually. It has also established a robust healthcare network with over 8,000 hospital beds, including charitable facilities offering extensive medical services.

Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group

An integral offshoot of the D Y Patil legacy, the Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group exemplifies innovation and leadership. It oversees the Ajeenkya D Y Patil University and spearheads initiatives in healthcare, aerospace, and defence research technologies. The group's healthcare division, ADYP Healthcare, provides innovative healthcare solutions with 3,000 hospital beds under its management. With plans to establish seven super-speciality hospitals and add 7,000 beds across India in the next five years, the group is set to revolutionise healthcare delivery. Two flagship hospitals, one in Maharashtra and another in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to commence operations in 2025, underscoring its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and improving patient outcomes.

