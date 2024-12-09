As the new year approaches, many cultures around the world embrace unique traditions and customs believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and happiness for the year ahead. These age-old practices often reflect local beliefs, customs, and hopes for a fresh start. If you're curious about the various ways people celebrate and invite good fortune in the new year, here’s a look at some fascinating New Year's Eve traditions from different countries. From eating 12 grapes for 12 months to wear red underwear, know hidden meaning of these superstitions for a good luck in New Year 2025. New Year Resolutions Fun Facts: From Ancient Traditions to Resolutions Around the World, Interesting Things To Know About the Practice.

1. Spain: Eating 12 Grapes for 12 Lucky Months

In Spain, one of the most widely recognised New Year's traditions is eating 12 grapes at midnight. Each grape represents one month of the year, and as the clock strikes 12, Spaniards quickly eat each grape for luck in the coming year. It’s said that if you succeed in eating all 12 grapes before the final bell rings, you’ll enjoy good luck for the entire year. This tradition is particularly popular in Madrid, where crowds gather at Puerta del Sol to celebrate. ‘2025 Starts With WTF’ Just Like 2020, Should We Be Worried? New Year Calendar Takes Over the Internet With Funny Memes and Jokes As Netizens Dread the Possible Indication.

2. Brazil: Jumping Seven Waves for Good Fortune

In Brazil, New Year’s Eve is marked by the tradition of jumping over seven waves at the beach, a practice thought to bring good luck and cleanse the soul. Brazilians dress in white to symbolise peace and purity for the new year. The seven waves correspond to the seven days of the week, and by jumping over each one, participants hope to ensure a year full of blessings and positive energy. Many also make offerings to Iemanjá, the goddess of the sea, asking for her favor in the year ahead.

3. Denmark: Smashing Plates for a Fresh Start

In Denmark, the tradition of smashing plates at New Year’s Eve parties is believed to bring good luck. Danes throw old plates, glasses, and other breakable items at the doors of friends and family to symbolise the breaking away of old bad luck and welcoming the new year with a fresh start.

4. Japan: Eating Soba Noodles for Longevity

In Japan, one of the most cherished New Year traditions is eating Toshikoshi Soba (buckwheat noodles) on New Year’s Eve. This dish is consumed to symbolise the cutting off of the old year and the welcoming of the new one, as the long noodles represent longevity and good fortune.

5. Italy: Wearing Red Underwear for Love and Luck

In Italy, wearing red underwear on New Year’s Eve is a long-standing tradition thought to bring love, fertility, and good luck for the year ahead. This practice, which has roots in ancient beliefs, is particularly common in southern Italy.

6. Scotland: First Footing for Good Fortune

In Scotland, the first-footing tradition is a beloved custom to ensure good luck for the coming year. The first person to cross the threshold of a home after midnight is considered the “first-footer,” and their arrival is believed to bring blessings for health, wealth, and happiness.

7. Philippines: Round Shapes for Prosperity

In the Philippines, it’s common to celebrate New Year’s Eve by surrounding yourself with round shapes, which are thought to bring prosperity. Many families place 12 round fruits on the table—representing each month of the year—as well as wear polka-dotted clothing to encourage financial abundance and good luck.

8. Russia: Writing a Wish on Paper and Burning It

In Russia, a unique New Year tradition involves writing a wish on a piece of paper just before midnight. After the wish is written, it’s burned, and the ashes are then placed in a glass of champagne, which is drunk at midnight. This is said to ensure that the wish will come true in the new year.

New Year’s traditions from around the world offer a fascinating glimpse into the diverse ways people hope to welcome good luck, prosperity, and happiness. From eating grapes in Spain to jumping waves in Brazil, these customs are steeped in centuries of cultural significance. No matter where you are, embracing these traditions can add a touch of magic and positivity to your New Year’s celebration, ensuring a fresh start to the year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).