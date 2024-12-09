Kolkata, November 9: At least three persons have been killed and several others injured following a major explosion early on Monday morning at Khayertala village under Sagarapara Police Station in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. Initial investigation has revealed that huge quantities of raw materials for manufacturing of crude bombs were stocked at the said building and that was the source of the explosion.

The impact of the blast was such that the entire roof of the room where these raw materials were stocked, was blown off. As the cops from the local police station reached the spot they saw the bodies of the victims in the debris with some of their body parts blown off as a result of the explosion, sources from the district police said. The three deceased persons have been identified as Mustakin Sheikh, Sagirul Sarkar and Mamun Mollah. Lucknow University Students Create Huge Ruckus After Gatecrashing Wedding for Free Food, Hurl Crude Bombs When Hosts Object (Watch Videos).

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem purposes. The police had started an investigation into the matter. Political affiliations of the three killed in the blast are yet to be revealed. However, the family members of the victims have denied the charge that the explosion took place because of the raw materials for crude bomb manufacturing being stocked there.

Rather they have claimed that the deceased persons were killed after being attacked by unknown miscreants with crude bombs. However, district police sources said, the Investigating Officials have prima facie ruled out the claims of the family since from the nature and impact of the explosion it was clear that it was not a simple case of crude bomb attacks. Delhi Blast: Boundary Wall of CRPF School in Rohini, Nearby Cars Damaged in Massive Explosion; Terror Angle Not Confirmed Yet.

Three Killed in Major Blast in Murshidabad

VIDEO | West Bengal: At least three people have been reportedly killed in an explosion at a house in #Murshidabad. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/lgU9zOSFsa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2024

Meanwhile, a huge police contingent is carrying out a thorough search operation in the area to locate the existence of more raw materials for crude bomb manufacturing there. District police sources said that an investigation has started to nab the others involved in the process of stocking such crude bomb raw materials at their residence.

