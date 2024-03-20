NewsVoir

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 20: Bhumika Group, North India's leading realty developer, has announced that leading hospitality, lifestyle, and retail brands are seeking to capitalize on Urban Square Mall's position as Rajasthan's premier and largest mall.

The latest addition to the mall's brand portfolio includes the world-renowned hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels. Furthermore, Urban Square is upping the entertainment quotient with Inox-PVR, which will open its multiplex shortly. Responding to the growing demand for furniture brands, the mall is set to welcome The Wooden Street, a well-known store, in its lineup.

Many prestigious brands from India and abroad, such as Shopper's Stop, Pantaloon, Lifestyle, Crossword, Starbucks, Forest Essentials, Looks, and Rare Rabbit, have also opened their outlets in Urban Square Mall. Earlier, Urban Square signed an agreement with the leading hospitality chain IHG for a 195-key Holiday Inn, currently under development. Additionally, it is rebranding its existing serviced apartments into Keys Lite by Lemon Tree - Urban Suits.

"We are thrilled to unveil the latest developments at Urban Square, cementing our commitment to creating a dynamic and inclusive destination for our patrons," said Uddhav Poddar, MD of Bhumika Group.

He added, "With Lemon Tree Hotel, PVR INOX, and other new retail brands, apart from plans for further expansion, Urban Square is poised to redefine Udaipur's retail and hospitality landscape."

The inclusion of Lemon Tree Hotel & PVR-Inox marks a significant step in Urban Square's evolution, promising visitors a holistic lifestyle experience. This strategic move underscores the mall's commitment to offering everything from shopping to dining and world-class hospitality under one roof.

Bhumika Group is a leading real estate developer in Rajasthan. It is known for its commitment to quality and innovation in every project. With a diverse portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and hospitality developments, Bhumika Group is dedicated to creating exceptional spaces that enrich lives and communities.

