Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): To support women to resume back to work after a career break, udChalo, a top Online Travel portal for Indian Defence Personnel has announced 'Utkarsh', a unique program that enables and empowers women to start or restart work with dignity and pride.

The word 'Utkarsh' in its literal sense stands for awakening, advancement and heading in the direction of prosperity.

This program aims to create a diverse pool of talented women whose skills can cater to the needs of udChalo. Under this program, there will be several batches of selected women who will gain access to online training and professional development by experienced udChalo employees, to enable them to regain their self-confidence and strike work-life balance.

"Our Program, 'Utkarsh' aims to create an equal opportunity stance and build a model of engagement around the concept of work from home, thereby guiding, encouraging, and empowering women to start or restart their careers. Diversity and inclusion are the fundamentals of a successful business and as an organization, udChalo endeavours to build a culture that supports these two important aspects," said Varun Jain, CEO udChalo, commenting on this program.

According to industry estimates, it is observed that while 50 per cent of the women resign before the age of 30 to take care of their children, nearly 48 per cent drop out within four months of returning from maternity leave.

"Women are an integral part of the workforce at udChalo and hold key positions across various critical business functions. We intend to provide women with a chance to learn and apply new skills from the comfort of their homes, re-rebuild their confidence and interact with the outside world. udChalo believes that women resuming work after a career break must be given adequate support to successfully streamline their transition," said Vishnu Bhagwan, COO, udChalo, speaking on the initiative.

udChalo is a completely homegrown organization, owing its roots to the Defence fraternity. As an Organization philosophy, we are nested in providing 'Service for Services'. Our work is based on a simple but powerful goal of "Making Life Simpler for Our Soldiers".

Through this one-year program, the Utkarsh Women Force will join the udChalo team as Executive Trainees in Serving the Armed Forces Personnel Community and in the process, gain knowledge, get trained by Industry Experts, and get compensated well for their efforts, thereby making them financially independent.

The program is open to women with or without work experience, a basic education of grade 10 and a good hold over Hindi and English. The candidate would need to have access to a Computer with internet connection and will require to share an updated CV and relevant details on urls.udchalo.com/jpe7ok1 or utkarsh@udchalo.com. The Company will select and short list appropriate candidates for the position.

Upon completion of the program, the organization would conduct a structured review of the work assigned and may absorb top-performing women within its payroll, subject to the performance and availability of vacancies. The Company will provide a Service Letter to those who intend to move on to take up other job opportunities.

udChalo, a Brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India and approved by IATA, is an Online Travel portal for Defence Personnel. The company was founded in 2012 by Army Institute of Technology graduates, Ravi Kumar and Varun Jain and cemented over the years with an aim to create a platform that helps the Indian Defence Personnel and their Dependents to travel with utmost ease and convenience.

udChalo operates in the areas of travel for Defence Personnel through the Website www.udchalo.com, App platform and 70 plus Offline ticket booking offices catering to more than 2.8 million serving Defence Personnel and additionally to Veterans and their Dependants. udChalo's booking offices are operated by Veterans/Veer Naris/Dependents from the Indian Armed Forces Community.

Besides offering the convenience of Air travel, the company has also introduced Hotels, Taxis, Buses, Trains, Financial Services and Consumer Electronics as additional service offerings to its customers and is in the process of integrating more services into its portfolio. With a vision to make life simpler for our soldiers, the company stands true to its motto 'Service for Services'.

udChalo's, aim is to make life simpler by building unique, convenient, and cost-effective platforms for soldiers to access consumer products and services. The company has been awarded the 4th position at the Economic Times ET Rise, India's Fastest Growing MSME 2020 and has recently been nominated as Great Places to Work in 2021.

udChalo Services are now available to everyone at affordable costs coupled with reliable customer service.

