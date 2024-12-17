NewsVoir

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], December 17: Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of India's leading shipyard - Cochin Shipyard Limited, has today launched the Inaugural vessel of the Series of Six nos 3800 TDW General Cargo Vessel being built for M/s. Wilson ASA, Norway. This launch underscores the CSL group's commitment to the "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" initiative, as well as the "Make in India" and "Make for the World" programs of Government of India.

Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Royal Norwegian Embassy, had the honors of launching the vessel, accompanied by Einar Tornes, Chief Financial Officer of Wilson ASA. The event was also graced by the presence of Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited; Bejoy Bhaskar, Director (Technical) at Cochin Shipyard; Harikumar A., Chief Executive Officer of Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Limited; and other senior personnel from the shipyard.

Wilson ASA, a company headquartered in Bergen, Norway, is the leading short sea fleet operator in Europe and transports about 15 million tonnes dry cargo across Europe. The Company operates a fleet of around 130 vessels ranging from 1500 to 8500 DWT.

Wilson ASA, has further signed a follow on order of 8 nos of 6300 TDW Dry Cargo Vessels as two batches in June 2024 and September 2024, totalling to 14 vessels. The projects are under various stages of construction.

Since takeover of the Yard by Cochin Shipyard Limited, UCSL has successfully delivered two 62T Bollard Pull Tugs to Ocean Sparkle Limited, an Adani Harbor Services Limited Company and two 70T Bollard Pull Tug to Polestar Maritime Limited, UCSL has also received further orders of four 70T Bollard Pull Tugs as repeat orders from Ocean Sparkle Limited (three) and Polestar Maritime Limited (one).

The Vessel has a length of 89.43 Meters, Breadth of 13.2 meters and has a draft of 4.2meters. The Vessels designed by Conoship International, Netherlands are constructed as environment friendly diesel electric vessels for the transport of general cargo in the coastal waters of Europe.

"Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Ltd (UCSL) has established a strong foothold in the international shipbuilding market by building this finest vessel in collaboration with M/s. Conoship International for M/s. Wilson ASA. Both Cochin Shipyard Limited and its subsidiary, Udupi Cochin Shipyard, continue to showcase their unwavering commitment to constructing high-quality ships for the Western European market. The repeat orders from existing clients of Udupi-CSL underscore the trust and confidence that customers place in the yard's capabilities and excellence," said Madhu Nair, the Chairman and Managing Director of CSL.

Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Limited, previously Tebma Shipyards Limited was taken over by Cochin Shipyard Limited in 2020 through an NCLT process, and the yard was turned around to a profit making yard in a short period of 3 years. Udupi-CSL today has an order book of more than Rs. 1500 Crores and is the leading subsidiary of CSL.

