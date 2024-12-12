PNN

New Delhi [India], December 12: The University of East London (UEL), named the UK University of the Year 2025 for Teaching Quality by The Times & The Sunday Times, continues to extend its vision of inclusivity, innovation, and global engagement to Indian students. The results of the 2024 National Student Survey (NSS) further solidify this position, with UEL ranking first in London for student experience. Recognized as the careers-first university of the future, UEL's commitment to fostering academic and professional excellence remains unparalleled.

During her visit to India this week, Stefanie Walton, Interim Director of Recruitment and Admissions at the University of East London emphasized UEL's commitment to providing transformative degree programs that equip students with industry-relevant skills. "Our mission is to ensure that every hardworking and ambitious Indian student with dreams of studying in London receives the guidance and support they need to succeed," she stated.

With a legacy spanning over 125 years, UEL remains at the forefront of empowering students to navigate the challenges of a competitive global landscape. Recognizing India as a hub of talent, creativity, and ambition, the university has designed several initiatives tailored specifically to Indian students:

1. Scholarships: UEL offers a range of scholarships to reduce financial barriers, recognizing academic excellence, leadership potential, and resilience. These opportunities aim to make higher education accessible to talented students.

2. Career-Focused Programs: UEL's diverse portfolio includes cutting-edge courses in technology, business, health, and creative industries. Designed to prepare students for future careers, the programs incorporate practical knowledge, work-based learning, and global industry connections.

3. Regional Support in India: UEL has established regional teams across India to provide personalized guidance throughout the application process, visa support, and pre-departure orientations, ensuring a smooth transition for students.

4. Collaborations with Indian Institutions: Through partnerships with leading Indian universities and organizations, UEL fosters joint programs, research initiatives, and exchange opportunities, enhancing the international education experience for students.

5. Community and Inclusion: UEL celebrates the cultural diversity of Indian students, fostering a nurturing environment through mentorship programs, student societies, and cultural events to support their academic and social growth.

Highlighting UEL's commitment, Walton stated, "Indian students bring immense talent and potential. UEL is dedicated to providing them with a roadmap to success through high-quality teaching, academic credibility, and enriching student experiences."

Situated in London, ranked the world's number one student city, UEL offers students a vibrant multicultural environment and access to unparalleled opportunities. With admissions open for January, May, and September 2025 intakes, Indian students can take their first step toward global exposure and career excellence.

About the University of East London

The core mission of the University of East London, founded in 1898, is to be a careers-first university and engine for social mobility, committed to diversifying the talent pipeline and providing students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the continuous next.

UEL is uniquely positioned as an anchor institution in east London with a global outlook, focused on reimagining the role of higher education in support of a healthier, fairer and more sustainable world. The University is home to more than 40,000 students (both on campus and via partners) representing over 160 nationalities, with campuses in Stratford and the Royal Albert Dock in east London's Docklands Enterprise Zone.

UEL is more than halfway through Vision 2028, its 10-year strategy, and has been recognised for its pioneering strategies and programmes, including being named The Times & The Sunday Times University of the Year for Teaching Quality, Good University Guide 2025. UEL was also 1 st in London, 1 st in England and 3d in the UK for overall graduates' positivity in the National Student Survey 2024; the highest ranked, most improved university, now 9th in London, in the Guardian University Guide 2025; and shortlisted for 'University of the Year' in the 2023 Times Higher Education Awards.

In 2025, UEL celebrates a Year of Health, which focuses on tackling health inequalities, promoting health and wellbeing and driving forward innovation in healthcare, centred around the opening of a new state-of-the-art, community-focused Health Campus in Stratford.

