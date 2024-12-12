Acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy has announced the dissolution of his seventeen-year marital union with Dharshana. Celebrated for his poignant narratives in cinematic gems such as Thenmerku Paruvakaatru and Dharma Durai, Ramasamy took to social media to disclose the couple's decision to initiate divorce proceedings in the family court. He underscored the mutual nature of this choice, reached after careful deliberation. The director humbly requested privacy and empathy as they traverse this arduous phase. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: AR Ameen, Khatija Rahman Lash Out at ‘Baseless’ Rumours Linking Their Family Crisis to Mohini Dey’s Separation From Husband.

Seenu Ramasamy Calls It Quits With Wife Dharshana

Seenu Ramasamy's announcement of his divorce from his wife, Dharshana, has come as a shock to fans and colleagues, especially given his reputation as a private person. In his statement, Ramasamy said, "I understand that both of us have voluntarily divorced and that she can travel in the direction she wants. I understand that Darshana's actions on that path will not involve me and my actions will not make her responsible in any way. She also knows that. We have approached the Madras High Court to help in this matter."

Seenu Ramasamy & Dharshana's Divorce Announcement

அறிவிப்பு ..................... அன்பானவர்களுக்கு வணக்கம் நானும் எனது மனைவி G S தர்ஷனாவும் எங்கள் 17 வருட திருமண வாழ்வில் இருந்து விடைபெறுகிறோம். இருவரும் விருப்ப விவாகரத்து பெற்று அவர் அவருக்கு உண்டான திசையில் பயணிக்கவும் அந்த பாதையில் தர்ஷனாவின் செயல்பாடுகள் என்னையும் எனது… — Seenu Ramasamy (@seenuramasamy) December 11, 2024

Seenu Ramasamy's cinematic journey began with the 2007 film Koodal Nagar. His breakthrough came with 2010 Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. As for his separation from his wife Dharshana, both have chosen to keep the details private, refraining from revealing the specific reasons behind their decision.

