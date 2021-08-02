New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Engineering and Technology Roorkee (UETR), a premier institute in the state of Uttarakhand, invites students to be a part of its online career counselling sessions ahead of the college admissions that begin from August 2, 2021 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

This initiative by the newly launched university comes at a time when the education sector is witnessing many unprecedented changes with no boards to online classes. To bring down the additional stress from students' lives of choosing the right career path, the aim of these sessions is to enable them to make an informed decision while opting for a course.

"Through guided Career Counselling sessions at UETR we are trying to empower students by giving them the right directions and the ability to evaluate a situation or analyze the information to be able to make a correct career decision. Our aim is to evaluate the students approaching and trusting us and then present them with multiple options to choose from. This gives students the power to select the right path for him than us forcing it on them," said JC Jain, Chancellor, UETR.

The recently launched, lush green carbon-positive, multi-disciplinary campus established on NH-58 offers undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in Engineering, Management, Agriculture, Arts, Ayurveda and Paramedical and strives to deliver a balanced education, combining the latest technology with unique concepts. The purpose of this renowned institution is to produce life and career-ready professionals with leadership quality and with these career counselling sessions the university intends to instill confidence in these students to be able to make wise career choices in the long run too.

"Today the need of the hour is to make the students accountable and responsible for their decisions, be it in India or abroad. At UETR, we believe that to make them more independent, more robust and more confident about what lies ahead for them, its's important to have trained professionals who understand the needs of the students as well as who are qualified to provide them with solutions that fit their future requirements," added Shriyance Jain, Managing Director and Trustee, UETR.

With these career counselling sessions, UETR intends to offer students with suggestions and solutions to develop and hone their skills at an early stage and make an informed decision on which they build their lives and contribute to society.

Link - www.uetr.ac.in.

Phone/Whatsapp: +91 8070500600

Email: admissions@uetr.ac.in.

