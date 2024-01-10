Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Natasha Kachaku, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Officer at the Parliament of Uganda, expressed Uganda's interest in making investments in India during her participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

In her statement, Kachaku highlighted the importance of exploring investment opportunities and mentioned her intention to facilitate meetings between the speaker and potential collaborators.

Kachaku, said, "Uganada will look to make investments in India and get honourable speaker to meet many people and find out what investment opportunities are here for Ugandans. I am here to lean and see what Gujarat has to offer".

She emphasized her presence at the summit as an opportunity to learn about what the dynamic state of Gujarat has to offer.

This underscores the collaborative and investment-focused spirit that international delegates bring to events like the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, fostering economic partnerships and cross-cultural exchanges.

India and Uganda share historical relations spanning over a century. Indians first came to Uganda in the beginning of 20th century. India's freedom struggle inspired the early Ugandan activists to fight colonization and eventually Uganda achieved freedom in 1962. India established its diplomatic presence in Uganda in 1965.

Till date, two Foreign Office Consultations between India and Uganda have been held- on 30 April 2018 in Kampala & on 22 Nov 2022 in New Delhi- where issues of bilateral, regional and global importance were discussed.

During the visit of PM Modi to Uganda in July 2018, MoUs on bilateral defence cooperation, exemption from visa requirement for official and diplomatic passport holders, Cultural Exchange programme and establishment of Regional Material Laboratory in Uganda were signed. PM Modi announced two Lines of Credits for construction of electricity lines and Substations worth USD 141 million and Agriculture and Dairy production for USD 64 million. Additional training of Uganda People's Defence Force in various Indian Army training institutions was also announced.

Further, a financial support for East African Community (EAC) which was then chaired by Uganda was announced. India also announced donation of vehicles, for the Ugandan Peoples Defence Forces and for civil use by the Ugandan Government; Bhabhatron Cancer Therapy Page 3 of 5 machine to Uganda Cancer Institute; NCERT books for school going children of Uganda; and solar-power irrigation pumps to help in development of agriculture. (ANI)

