Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Through the year 2025, the UK immigration policy may see further changes as the Government continues to grapple with high net migration and hence, we may see some visa categories scrapped altogether, or overhauled, particularly categories which have attracted fewer applicants, such as the fast-track Global Talent visa, observed the UK Immigration Outlook 2025 Note released by A Y & J Solicitors, a London-based visa and immigration advisory.

The Note has further stated that the strongest work visa categories will remain the Skilled Worker visa (which incorporates the Health and Care visa) and the numbers are likely to continue to come down, reducing the pressure on the government to make major changes, such as limiting visa numbers in certain sectors, but for employers struggling to fill skilled roles, overseas recruitment will remain attractive, but more expensive.

Yash Dubal, Director, A Y & J Solicitors, London, UK said, "It is expected that UK businesses will have to continue relying on migrant workers whether the assumed army of domestic skilled workers materialises or not.

Throughout 2025 net migration in the UK will continue to decline as a result of the measures already implemented, but for the next few years at least it will remain high because manpower shortages will continue across a range of sectors. For Indian workers there remains opportunity."

The Note has also advised that the Self-sponsorship will be the viable route for people who genuinely want to set up their own British business, which they can legally do. "When this is done, they can sponsor themselves for a Skilled Worker visa," added Dubal.

According to A Y & J Solicitors, in Britain, 2024 was an eventful year for immigration policy. Measures were introduced to reduce numbers, which directly affected many Indians who were planning to live, work and study in Britain. Healthcare visa applicants and student visa applicants were banned from taking dependents with them.

A Y & J Solicitors also observed that the new Labour government remained committed to bringing the numbers down further. The Note stated that it planned to do so by identifying the skills gaps in the UK workforce being filled by migrant workers and encouraging employers to train domestic workers to fill those roles.

With anti-immigration stance in the country like the US, both skilled and unskilled, the job seekers will find the door to the US closed, or increasingly hard to get through under the Trump administration. Hence, more Indian skilled workers will be looking to the UK.Amid the UK's changing immigration dynamics while the Skilled Worker visa route is still a good option for highly skilled individuals; but for those who now find themselves priced out of the UK labour market because of salary threshold rises, there is an option in Self-Sponsorship visa, claimed Dubal.

