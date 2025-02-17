Confident Gujarat Giants will take on struggling Mumbai Indians in the next match of the Women's Premier League 2025 edition. The fifth match of the Women's Premier League will be hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday, February 18. The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gujarat Giants won their last outing, whereas Mumbai suffered a close defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals. GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League Match in Vadodara.

Gujarat suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their first match. However, the Ashleigh Gardner-led side bounced back and thrashed UP Warriorz by six wickets. This helped the Giants to jump to second place in the Women's Premier League 2025 standings. Talking about inaugural edition champions Mumbai Indians, the Harmanpreet-led side suffered a two-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians are ranked fourth in the ongoing tournament. Ahead of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians clash, take a look at the Vadodara weather.

Vadodara Weather Live

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 18. The weather in Vadodara is expected to be fine for a perfect game of cricket. There are no chances of rain during the match hours in Vadodara. The temperature is expected to stay between 25-27 degrees Celsius during match hours. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Giants Jump to Second Place After Beating UP Warriorz Comprehensively.

Kotambi Stadium Pitch Report

Unlike the previous Women's Premier League 2025 matches, the pitch at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is getting tougher to bat. The team that wins the toss will look to chase first, given the fact that dew becomes a huge factor during the second innings. For pacers, there will be help if the bowlers use their variations properly. Spinners will be in the play throughout the match as the pitch is getting slower. The fifth match of the WPL 2025 is expected to be a tight contest between both franchises.

