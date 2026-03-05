BusinessWire India

London [UK], March 5: University Living, the global student housing managed marketplace, today announced the release of its 2026 UK Student Accommodation Outlook, presenting structured market findings on rising costs, sustained high occupancy, and widening supply gaps across major UK university cities.

The release adds a data-led perspective to the growing pressure in the UK student housing market, at a time when international enrolment remains strong but purpose-built accommodation supply remains constrained.

Key Findings from the 2026 UK Student Accommodation Outlook

- Over 7,00,000 international students are currently enrolled in UK universities, with London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Bristol among the most in-demand destinations. (Source: Higher Education Statistics Agency - HESA, 2024)- Average annual student accommodation cost in London stands at approximately £13,600, with prime locations commanding significantly higher rents. Rental benchmarks across major UK cities have risen consistently since 2021, with no material reversal in pricing trends. (Source: University Living Market Data, 2025)- Purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) occupancy in prime locations consistently exceeds 97%, with many properties in high-demand cities fully booked by spring, months before the September intake cycle. (Source: Cushman & Wakefield UK Student Accommodation Report, 2025)- A structural and widening gap persists between total student enrolment and available PBSA beds in several Tier-1 university cities, limiting late-stage availability and reducing pricing flexibility for families booking closer to intake. (Source: University Living Market Research, 2025)

The findings indicate that accommodation planning is no longer a post-admission step but an increasingly strategic part of the international study decision process.

Commenting on the release, Saurabh Arora, Co-Founder & CEO, University Living, said:

"Accommodation planning works best when it is treated as part of the admission process, not a separate task to handle later. Families who start early have more options, better pricing, and a clearer picture of what their child is moving into."

Implications for International Families

With premium properties in cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol booking out months in advance, early accommodation planning has become critical for securing both availability and value. Beyond headline rent figures, families must account for security deposits, advance rental payments, and currency conversion costs when transferring funds from overseas. These additional components significantly influence the overall cost of studying in the UK.

What to Look for When Booking Accommodation from Abroad

- Ensure property details can be independently verified- Avoid payment requests outside formal booking systems- Confirm a signed tenancy agreement before transferring funds- Review deposit terms and cancellation clauses carefully- Begin the accommodation search several months before intake

Booking through verified platforms with documented agreements and structured payment systems provides families with transparency and a formal paper trail prior to student arrival.

University Living works with verified accommodation providers near major UK universities, offering transparent listings, secure booking systems, and pre-arrival support for international students relocating from overseas. The full 2026 UK Student Accommodation Outlook is available upon request.

