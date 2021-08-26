30% of the best medical universities are in Russia and Ukraine

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/SRV Media): With the steady rise in the number of MBBS aspirants every year, pursuing MBBS abroad has gained prominence as aspirants face the challenge of few seats in government medical college and high fees at private colleges in India.

Hence, Russia and Ukraine, two of the largest countries of Europe are considered as some of the most ideal destinations for MBBS studies as they welcome international medical students from across the world, including India. Statistically, 30 per cent of the best medical universities are in Russia and Ukraine.

Also Read | Mumbai-Based Dr BK Misra Becomes First Indian to Receive ‘International Lifetime Achievement Award in Neurosurgery’.

On one hand, Ukraine has been working towards improving the healthcare system of the country since its independence in 1991. The central government of Ukraine is constantly providing funds to government-owned medical universities due to which MBBS study is affordable in the country, thereby making it a popular study destination.

The country is well-known for providing holistic learning through its low-cost medical colleges along with required exposure. There are many medical universities in the country that accept admission without any entrance exam.

Also Read | Realme GT Master Edition To Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart & Official Realme Website.

Universities like Kharkiv National Medical University and Kyiv medical university are the top choices by Indian students to study MBBS in Ukraine.

On the other hand, Russia is a developed nation and the federal government of the Russian Federation spends considerable amount from its annual budget on education, especially for research and development work. Due to the government investment, Russia has plenty of medical universities offering low-cost MBBS studies.

Further, according to international journals, a large number of Russian medical universities are in the top 100 universities across the world. When compared to other countries, Russia holds the position of a better quality of education with a very low cost of living. It has been recorded that a large number of Indian students prefer Russia for their medical studies. There are numerous reasons behind choosing MCI/NMC approved medical universities to study MBBS in Russia.

Some of the reasons due to which Indian students choose MBBS Ukraine and MBBS Russia are:

Low-cost in pursuing MBBS studies

Students can complete their MBBS course at an affordable fee structure. When it comes to studying MBBS in India then, the minimum budget is Rs 50 lakhs to study in private medical colleges. On the other hand, students can complete their medical education within Rs 15-25 lakhs in abroad.

This fee may include the overall cost in some universities. Especially, Ukraine Medical College fees is budget-friendly in comparison to colleges of developed nations.

Direct Admission in MBBS

MCI/NMC approved medical colleges in Russia or Ukraine have more seats than the number of local students due to which they offer direct admission in MBBS courses. Also, there is no need to pay a single penny except for genuine fees.

Internationally recognized universities

Students from internationally recognized universities of Russia and Ukraine can work in various countries including India, post passing the mandatory medical screening test.

Special coaching for top medical license exams

The teachers of medical universities of Russia and Ukraine also train and guide students regarding medical licensing exams like FMGE, USMLE and etc to help them further their career. The best benefits aspirants can get is the classes are less crowded, thereby ensuring each students gets individual attention and opportunity to clear their doubts.

Over the years, countries like Russia and Ukraine have been welcoming international medical aspirants. Especially, Indian medical students have been studying in the government medical colleges of Russia since 1980. On the other hand, Ukraine got independence after its separation from USSR in 1991, and later on, it opened the door of its medical education institution for international students.

To know more, visit: https://www.affinityeducation.in/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)