Realme GT Master Edition is all set to go on sale today in India. The device was launched in the country last week along with the Realme GT smartphone. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart and realme.com. Sale offers include Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank debit cards or credit card EMI transactions, 5 percent off on EMI transactions using Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards, up to Rs 15,000 via exchange deals and more. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition & Realme Book Slim Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Realme GT Master Edition features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Realme GT Master Edition (Photo Credits: Realme)

Experience #MasteryBeyondSpeed with the #realmeGT Master Edition and its features like Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor, 120Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen and 65W SuperDart Charge. Available in the Sale today at 12 PM with additional bank offers.https://t.co/BrhGGkzQQ6 pic.twitter.com/rnMFjIfnmO — realme (@realmeIndia) August 26, 2021

For photography, the handset comes gets a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT Master Edition (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT Master Edition comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme GT Master Edition is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).