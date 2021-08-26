Mumbai, Aug 26: Well-known Mumbai-based neurosurgeon Dr. B.K. Misra has been conferred the prestigious American Association of Neurological Surgeons 'International Lifetime Achievement Award in Neurosurgery', an official said here on Thursday.

Dr. Misra is the Head of Department of Surgery and Division of Neurosurgery & Gamma Knife Radiosurgery at the P.D. Hinduja Hospital here.

Pune-based Jehangir Hospital Felicitated with World Stroke Organisation Award.

He becomes the first Indian to receive the AANS honour which was conferred on him at a virtual ceremony during the AANS Annual Scientific Meeting 2021 held in Orlando this week.

"We have the best of tech, infrastructure and skills at par with the best in the world to treat the most complex neurosurgical conditions and even have the potential to become the destination for neurological treatment," Dr. Misra said on receiving the award.

The Hospital CEO Gautam Khanna lauded Dr. Misra's medical accomplishment and accolades as a testament to his dedication and treating thousands of patients under his care.

AANS is the world's apex body of neurosurgeons that has bestowed its highest global recognition to Dr. Misra -- the President of Asian Australasian Society of Neurological Surgeons and the World Federation of Skull Base Societies, and the 1st Vice-President of World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies.

With a long string of credits and firsts, he was the first in the world to execute an Image-Guided Aneurysm Microsurgery, first in south Asia to perform a Gamma Knife Radiosurgery and first in India to perform an Awake Craniotomy for brain tumours.

Earlier, he received the Dr. B.C. Roy National Award-2018, and contributes through numerous publications to improve the quality of education in neurosurgery and facilitate spreading the treatment for neurosurgical patients in poor countries globally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).