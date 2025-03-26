PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], March 26: Ultracab (India) Limited (BSE: 538706), a leading manufacturer and exporter of electric wires and cables based in Gujarat, has won an order worth Rs. 9.70 crore from Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited. The order is for the supply of LT PVC cables of various sizes and will be completed by March next year.

Commenting on the order, Nitesh Vaghasiya, Chairman & Managing Director of Ultracab (India) Limited, said, "This significant order from Adani Electricity Mumbai underscores our strong market presence and the trust of clients in our high-quality products. We are committed to completing the order on time and are confident that it will contribute positively to our revenue and profitability in the coming periods."

Key Highlights:

-Ultracab secures Rs. 9.70 crore order from Adani Electricity Mumbai for the supply of LT PVC cables.

-The order will be completed by March next year and contributes to Ultracab's strong market presence.

-This follows recent orders worth Rs. 10.23 crore from Western Railway, Jain Irrigation Systems, and others.

- Ultracab, founded in 2007, manufactures electric wires and cables for domestic, industrial, solar, and elevator applications.

- The company's manufacturing facility is located in Shapar, Rajkot, with products sold globally, including the US, UK, UAE, and more.

- Notable clients include the Tata Group, Jindal Group, Vedanta Group, and various public sector undertakings.

- Ultracab reported a 159.5% increase in revenue to Rs. 57.24 crore in Q3 FY 2024-25, with profit up by 64.6% to Rs. 2.70 crore.

The order comes just days after Ultracab won orders totalling Rs. 10.23 crore from Western Railway, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Coke, Jindal Ferrous, and GK Energy Marketers for the supply of LT XLPE/PVC Cables. These orders are expected to be completed before September 2025.

Founded in 2007, Ultracab is a Rajkot-based manufacturer and exporter of high-quality electric wires and cables, serving domestic, industrial, solar and elevator applications. The company leverages advanced technology and rigorous quality control to ensure superior products. Its diverse portfolio includes domestic cables (house wires, PVC/XLPE power cables), international cables (auto cables, welding cables), and specialised cables (super flat, elevator and solar cables).

It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Shapar in Rajkot. In addition to India, the company's products are also sold in the US, the UK, UAE, Africa, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Belgium, Uganda, etc.

Ultracab's clients also include the Tata Group, Jindal Group, Vedanta Group, and various public sector undertakings such as the Indian Railways, Engineers India, Power Grid Corporation, SAIL, Bharat Petroleum, Mangalore Refinery and Petroleum, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and more.

A part of the Adani Group, Adani Electricity is Mumbai's leading power distribution utility company, serving over 12 million consumers in Mumbai and its suburbs with a distribution network spanning over 400 sq km.

Ultracab recently reported robust numbers for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Its revenue was up by 159.5% to Rs. 57.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter as against Rs. 22.05 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Profit for the quarter was Rs. 2.70 crore, an increase of 64.6% over Rs. 1.64 crore in the same quarter last year.

About Ultracab (India) Limited

