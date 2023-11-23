New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): In a proactive move to tackle the growing threat of deepfake technology, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is set to chair a high-level meeting today.

The meeting, expected to be attended by Secretary MEITY, government officials, and cybersecurity experts, aims to strategize and address the challenges posed by deepfake content.

This development follows the Union Minister's announcement on November 18, where he disclosed that notices had been issued to all major social media platforms. The notices directed these platforms to take immediate and effective measures to identify and remove deepfake content.

Speaking on the deepfake issue during a media interaction on November 18, Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the severity of the problem. He stated, "Deepfake is a big issue for all of us."

The Minister acknowledged the responsiveness of social media platforms to the issued notices, expressing that they are actively taking steps to address the concern.

Furthermore, Ashwini Vaishnaw urged social media platforms to adopt a more aggressive approach in countering deepfake content. He emphasized that the 'Safe Harbour' Clause, which has traditionally shielded social media platforms, may not apply if they fail to take adequate measures against deepfakes on their platforms.

"The Safe Harbour Clause that most of the social media platforms have been enjoying doesn't apply if the platforms do not take adequate steps to remove the deepfakes from their platforms," he added.

Today's meeting, led by Ashwini Vaishnaw, is expected to delve into comprehensive strategies for identifying, combating, and removing deepfake content.

With the participation of key government officials and cybersecurity experts, the focus will be on developing a robust framework to safeguard against the misuse of deepfake technology.

As concerns about misinformation and potential threats posed by deepfakes continue to rise, the government's proactive approach and engagement with social media platforms underscore a commitment to preserving the integrity of digital content and protecting citizens from the harmful effects of manipulated information.

The outcome of this meeting is anticipated to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of deepfake content across online platforms. (ANI)

