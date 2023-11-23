Thanksgiving is here! Every fourth Thursday of November heralds the familiar aroma of seasoned turkey wafting from the oven and the nostalgic sounds of the Friends Thanksgiving episodes echoing through living rooms. Thanksgiving 2023: US President Joe Biden Pardons Two Turkeys 'Liberty' and 'Bell' on His 81st Birthday, Spares Them From Thanksgiving Dinner (Watch Videos).

Even after numerous reruns, the timeless quips of Chandler and Monica, the undeniable chemistry between Ross and Rachel, and the quirky escapades of Phoebe and Joey remain enduringly entertaining. Friends, a perennial favorite, becomes especially delightful alongside freshly prepared Thanksgiving appetisers and a festive cocktail.

Check Out Best Episodes To Watch On Thanksgiving 2023

Season 4, Episode 8: The One With Chandler in a Box

Although it's tough witnessing Joey and Chandler's conflict, the notion of Chandler spending six hours in a box is truly amusing. Additionally, Monica's awkward encounter with Richard's son, who unexpectedly joins Thanksgiving dinner, adds humor to this less-than-festive episode. Thanksgiving 2023: US President Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears During Turkey Pardoning Speech, Makes 'Gaffe' While Delivering 'Turkey' Pardon Joke (Watch Video).

Season 6, Episode 9: Ross Gets High

When Monica and Chandler anticipate the Geller parents' Thanksgiving visit, they grapple with revealing their shared living situation. Complications arise when the Gellers express disdain for Chandler, believing he indulged in college pot use (a misdeed actually committed by Ross). Tensions escalate, resulting in a chaotic evening where Monica and Ross inadvertently spill each other's secrets to their parents. Rachel's dessert trifle mishap unfolds, Phoebe unexpectedly professes her love for Jacques Cousteau, and Joey candidly declares his desire to exit the chaotic scene.

Season 9, Episode 8: The One With Rachel's Other Sister

As Joey watches a Thanksgiving parade on TV, he realises his commitment to the Days of Our Lives float, causing a frenzy. Adding to the chaos, Rachel's confrontational sister Amy (played by Christina Applegate) arrives, unsettling everyone at Thanksgiving dinner. Despite mishaps—such as Chandler and Monica's wedding china being destroyed—the evening concludes on a positive note, bringing resolution to the tumultuous gathering.

Season 8, Episode 9: The One With the Rumor

This episode stands out among the rest, packed with a flurry of events. A visit from Monica's old friend Will Colbert (played by Brad Pitt) takes a comedic twist when it surfaces that Will was part of an "I Hate Rachel" club with Ross. Adding to the hilarity, high school rumors about Rachel and Ross resurface, stirring the pot further. Amidst this chaos, Joey finds himself in a battle trying to devour every bit of the massive turkey Monica prepared, adding an additional layer of humor to the unfolding drama. Thanksgiving 2023 Busiest Travel Days: Know Dates As Travel Holiday Season Is Expected to Set New Record With 30 Million Passengers Passing Airport Security Checkpoints.

Season 5, Episode 8: The One With All the Thanksgivings

For anyone who's had a Thanksgiving disaster, this episode hits close to home. The gang hilariously reminisces about their worst holiday mishaps, showcasing Ross sporting Mr Kotter's mustache and Chandler's wild Flock of Seagulls hairstyle. The episode peaks with one of the series' most unforgettable moments: Monica arriving with a turkey on her head to cheer up Chandler. This scene alone solidifies the episode's status as a must-watch, encapsulating the essence of comedic brilliance in Friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2023 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).