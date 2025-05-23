New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri chaired the meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in Haryana's Manesar on Friday, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a release.

While chairing the Consultative Committee meeting, the Union Minister highlighted India's remarkable progress in energy affordability, access, and infrastructure development.

He underscored the government's proactive measures in stabilising fuel prices, expanding LPG coverage, and boosting refining and distribution capacity across the country.

Puri reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to inclusive and consumer-focused energy policies.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas Suresh Gopi also attended and witnessed robust participation from 27 Members of Parliament.

The MPs shared insightful suggestions and feedback on key issues, including fuel affordability, LPG access, regional infrastructure disparities, and energy resilience.

The Minister Hardeep Singh Puri elaborated on how under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was able to successfully navigate geopolitical adversities to ensure affordability and availability of energy for citizens without any shortage.

He noted that when fuel prices were skyrocketing worldwide, India was the only country where prices came down. Notably, the Government reduced excise duties twice--on 4 Nov 2021 and 22 May 2022--slashing petrol by Rs 13/litre and diesel by Rs 16/litre.

A recent hike in April 2025 was absorbed by Oil Marketing Companies, protecting consumers from an additional burden.

Highlighting LPG reforms, the Minister detailed the transformational impact of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Since its inception, LPG coverage has soared from 55 per cent in 2014 to nearly universal access today. LPG consumption rose significantly, with daily deliveries exceeding 56 lakh cylinders.

Over 25,000 LPG distributors now operate across the country, 86 per cent in rural areas, ensuring deep last-mile reach.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri informed that LPG prices in India are among the lowest globally. Despite a steep 58 per cent increase in international LPG prices, PMUY consumers now pay only Rs 553 for a 14.2 kg cylinder.

Oil companies incurred a loss of Rs 40,000 crore last year to keep LPG prices affordable.

A cylinder costing approximately Rs 1,058 is being provided to PMUY beneficiaries at just Rs 553. For regular consumers, the price is Rs 853.

As a result, the per-day cooking cost comes to around Rs 6.8 for PMUY households and Rs 14.7 for non-PMUY users.

