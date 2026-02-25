VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 25: Tarq Foundation, in partnership with Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited and the Government of Haryana, is supporting the statewide expansion of Colgate's flagship initiative, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF). The collaboration will deliver structured oral health education to 57 lakh school children across Haryana.

The BSBF program currently reaches over 10 million children annually across various Indian states. Its expansion in Haryana represents a significant step in embedding preventive oral health education within the state's public and private school systems at scale.

Impacting school children in Haryana through BSBF carries substantial public health and educational value. As one of the longest-running and most expansive oral health education programs globally, BSBF addresses both immediate health needs and long-term well-being, reinforcing the importance of preventive care during formative years.

"Ensuring the health and well-being of our children is central to our vision for Haryana's future. Through this collaboration with Colgate, we aim to strengthen awareness and embed preventive oral hygiene practices among students across the state, supporting their overall development and confidence," said Shri Nayab Singh Saini Ji, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana.

The statewide rollout integrates structured oral health education directly into Haryana's educational framework, reinforcing preventive care at a stage when lifelong habits are shaped. By embedding this awareness within established systems, the initiative aims to drive sustained, large-scale behavioural change.

"Preventive health education, when delivered consistently and embedded early, creates powerful ripple effects beyond the classroom. Children become ambassadors of healthy habits within their families and communities. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to fostering lasting behavioural change." said Ms. Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director - ESG & Communications, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

Designed as a comprehensive preventive health initiative, the programme will include age-appropriate in-school sessions, teacher capacity building, visual reinforcement through Oral Health Boards, and take-home dental kits with brushing calendars to strengthen habit formation both in classrooms and at home.

"At Tarq Foundation, we see this collaboration as a reflection of evolved thinking; where corporate commitment and government vision converge to build institutional, scalable solutions. Haryana is emerging as a dynamic and forward-looking state, investing in the holistic development of its young citizens. By integrating preventive oral health into school systems, we are ensuring that healthy habits are not taught once, but practiced consistently to drive real, generational impact." said Mr. Manoviraj Singh, Founding Partner, Tarq Foundation.

A Legacy of Global and National Impact Colgate's Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) program has achieved remarkable scale, benefiting over 195 million children across India and more than 2 billion children and their families globally since its inception. This success is driven by robust public-private partnerships across multiple Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, and Goa.

The Haryana collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding the programme's reach. The kick-off meeting was attended by dignitaries and implementation partners, including Mr. Sunil Sharma, Chief Coordinator (industries), HoD (Estate, Commercial & Housing, KMP and Mining), Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporate Limited, Mr. Aditya Madan, Chief Liaison Officer, iHub - AWaDH, IIT Ropar, and Ms. Lakshana Asthana, Founding Partner, Tarq Foundation.

