Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Universal AI University is set to host a pivotal event, the National Symposium on AI Innovations, on December 9, 2023, at Karjat. This symposium brings together BFSI industry leaders and experts to delve into the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in financial services.

Spearheaded by premier sponsor Axis MF, a trailblazer in the financial services sector, the symposium aims to be a vibrant hub for knowledge exchange and collaborative discussions, shedding light on the potential of AI to reshape the BFSI landscape.

This ground-breaking event is further enriched by the support of Academic Partners:

1. National Insurance Academy (NIA): Devoted to equip the insurance industry with the best of talents. Its close association with the Insurance industry provides the 'real life' reference to its training, education, research and consultancy activities.

2. Univitt AI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneers in AI technology, providing practical insights into AI applications in BFSI.

3. Vitti Research Foundation: A research-focused organization committed to advancing excellence, contributing to research and development in AI for financial services.

4. Banking, Finance, and Insurance Institute of Nepal (BFIN): Offering a regional perspective, BFIN brings insights from Nepal's dynamic financial landscape.

These knowledge partners enhance the symposium's depth, providing valuable contributions to discussions on trends, collaboration, and addressing ethical and regulatory challenges in AI.

The symposium, bolstered by these key players, will feature dynamic discussions, panel sessions, and presentations on AI in BFSI. Attendees will engage with thought leaders, share best practices, and explore collaborative opportunities for advancing AI applications in finance responsibly.

The broad areas for panel discussions are Emerging technologies in driving Innovation & disruption, customer experience in BFSI industry, exploring opportunities for NBFCs, startup ecosystem and many more.

Universal AI University invites all stakeholders, including BFSI professionals, academics, and Fintech enthusiasts, to join this ground-breaking event at Karjat on December 9, 2023. This collaborative effort aims to propel the BFSI industry into a future where AI innovations are not only cutting-edge but also aligned with ethical considerations and regulatory frameworks.

