Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: The University of Virginia Darden School of Business, consistently ranked among the world's top institutions for leadership and general management education, in collaboration with XED, today announced the launch of the Darden CEO Leadership Program. The announcement was made at an exclusive executive forum in Mumbai, attended by senior leaders and decision-makers from across India's corporate landscape.

The launch of the program marks a significant milestone, as the pace of change accelerates across industries, CEOs and senior leaders are confronted with unprecedented volatility - ranging from geopolitical shifts and rapid technological disruptions to evolving expectations from stakeholders and boards. The Darden CEO Leadership Program is designed to equip leaders with the foresight, adaptability, and strategic vision needed to lead organisations through uncertainty while positioning them for sustainable growth.

A Distinctive Program for a Volatile World

The Darden CEO Leadership Program offers an intensive and high-touch experience anchored in the school's long-standing expertise in leadership, strategy, and general management. The program features:

- 12 interactive, faculty-led sessions with world-renowned professors.

- 4 expert sessions with global industry leaders, offering cross-sector perspectives.

- An innovative 'workout pedagogy' designed to simulate real-world decision-making and pressure-tested leadership in uncertain contexts.

- A highly applied learning approach that allows participants to integrate insights into live organizational challenges.

"The University of Virginia Darden School of Business is delighted to partner with XED to launch the CEO Leadership Program globally. At Darden, we are committed to shaping responsible leaders through transformational learning, and this initiative reflects that mission on a global scale. Together with XED, we look forward to engaging with the most dynamic business leaders and helping them accelerate their impact in a rapidly changing world," said Devin Bigoness, Chief Client Officer, University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

"At XED, we are proud to collaborate with the University of Virginia Darden School of Business to bring the CEO Leadership Program to senior leaders. This program is designed to go beyond traditional executive education, equipping participants to navigate disruption, lead with resilience, and create long-term enterprise value. Partnering with one of the world's most respected business schools ensures that we deliver a truly world-class learning experience to global CEOs," said John Kallelil, Founder and CEO, XED.

Why Now

The pace of disruption in technology, geopolitics, and business ecosystems has elevated the demands on CEOs like never before. Leaders are expected not just to deliver financial performance, but also to steer organisations through volatility, shape culture, and build resilience for the future.

The Darden CEO Leadership Program addresses this inflection point. It is built for seasoned leaders preparing to step into CEO roles, as well as sitting CEOs looking to sharpen their strategic edge in an era of unprecedented change.

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia is globally recognized for delivering one of the world's top executive education experiences. Per The Economist, it has been ranked the No. 1 business education experience in the U.S. for ten consecutive years. Its faculty are celebrated for teaching excellence and curricular innovation, consistently topping global rankings in both The Economist and Princeton Review

About XED

XED is a global executive education powerhouse, trusted by over 20,000 CXOs and senior leaders worldwide for more than a decade. Built at the intersection of leadership, vision, and execution, XED partners with globally top-ranked universities, including Ivy League institutions, to design programs that drive strategic clarity, execution excellence, and future-ready leadership. With participants from 25+ countries and transformation initiatives delivered across North America, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Far East, XED represents a new generation of global companies - intellectually rigorous, and structurally strong.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754480/5487528/XED_Logo.jpg

