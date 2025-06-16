PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: When people talk about "women's health," it's often limited to reproductive concerns--menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause. But women face a wide range of unique health challenges beyond these. At Jehangir Hospital, we redefine women's health by addressing it holistically. Our approach goes beyond the conventional, offering specialized care across departments led by expert clinicians and supported by advanced infrastructure. We're committed to supporting every aspect of a woman's well-being.

Also Read | Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Realme NARZO Launched in India.

Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department: A Comprehensive Hub for Women's Health

Our Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department offers comprehensive care tailored to every stage of a woman's life. From managing high-risk pregnancies to addressing conditions like PCOS, menstrual disorders, lactation challenges, and mental health concerns, our expert team ensures personalized attention backed by advanced medical solutions.

Also Read | Air India Delhi-Bound Flight AI315 Returns to Hong Kong Due to Mid-Air Technical Issue.

Dr. Jyothi Unni, Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Jehangir Hospital, shares, "Our team of experienced gynaecologists conducts outpatient clinics from 9 AM to 7 PM, Monday to Saturday, and on Sunday mornings as well. We manage both low- and high-risk pregnancies, along with routine and emergency gynaecological procedures, including complex laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeries. Our anaesthetists are highly skilled in safely administering anaesthesia to women with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, or heart disease, as well as to elderly women and young children. We also have a dedicated team of intensivists to manage cases requiring ICU care before or after surgery. In critical situations, our state-of-the-art Blood Centre ensures timely access to blood and blood components." She further added, "Our USP is to provide empathetic holistic care to all women."

Gynaecological care is vital for women across all life stages--from adolescence to post-menopause. Dr. Vandana Khanijo, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Jehangir Hospital, says, "As a comprehensive women's healthcare centre, we provide a wide range of services for women of all ages. This includes preventive care, PAP smear tests, and holistic wellness support at our dedicated wellness centre. We treat adolescent and reproductive-age women for conditions such as PCOS, menstrual disorders, abnormal uterine bleeding, fibroids, polyps, and ovarian cysts. Our team also includes specialists in managing cancers of the reproductive tract, ensuring thorough and expert care."

Dr. Nina Mansukhani, a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Jehangir Hospital, shares, "Working in an environment that prioritizes women's health gives us the opportunity to significantly impact their lives."

Jehangir Hospital's Fertility Care Unit offers expert, personalized infertility treatment. Each case is carefully evaluated to create tailored plans, with support from embryologists and technicians. Alongside IVF and other interventions, patients receive emotional support through counseling, yoga, and alternative therapies--ensuring holistic care throughout their fertility journey.

Dr. Sachin Kulkarni, IVF Specialist at Jehangir Hospital, says, "Sexual insufficiency can be a challenging experience for couples, but it's not a chronic issue and can be addressed through open communication and therapy. At JHART, we work to break the stigma around sexual health, encouraging honest conversations and professional support. With the right guidance and resources, individuals can overcome these challenges and achieve a healthy, fulfilling sexual life."

Mr. Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital, highlights the vital role women play in family health. Recognizing that women's well-being directly impacts children and communities, the hospital embraces a holistic approach. By prioritizing comprehensive care beyond just medical treatment, Jehangir Hospital strives to support the overall health of women and, in turn, their families.

Wellness Centre: Proactive Health Diagnosis for Holistic Well-being

Jehangir Hospital's Wellness Centre offers proactive, affordable health diagnostics for women, including gene mapping and personalized check-ups. Focusing on early detection of diabetes and related risks, it empowers patients to adopt preventive lifestyle changes. The centre also supports physical and mental well-being through yoga, pranayama, homeopathy, and preventive care, with expert specialists guiding comprehensive health plans.

Interconnectedness of Overall Health: Embracing a Holistic Approach

At Jehangir Hospital, we understand the interconnected nature of health and prioritize a holistic approach to women's well-being. Beyond advanced medical care, we provide emotional support, stress management, and alternative therapies to meet diverse needs.

Our specialized departments offer comprehensive services tailored to women's unique health concerns. With proactive diagnosis and personalized care, we empower women to take charge of their health and live fulfilling lives.

According to Mr. Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital Pune, Jehangir Hospital is Pune's leading choice for women's healthcare. Its reputation is built on exceptional consultants, compassionate nursing care, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. With a highly qualified resident staff providing round-the-clock support, Jehangir Hospital ensures continuous, dedicated patient care.

With over seven decades of excellence, the hospital is recognized as the premier center for Obstetrics and Gynecology in the region--making it the trusted destination for comprehensive, high-quality women's healthcare in Pune.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)