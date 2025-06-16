Mumbai, June 16: Realme has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G, in India today. The smartphone will exclusively be available to buy via the Amazon website. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear and a premium-looking design. Realme has introduced this new device with a massive battery, slim design and better water and dust resistance rating compared to the predecessor Realme NARZO 70 Lite 5G.

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G is launched. It is launched in Onyx Black and Crystal Purple colour options. The smartphone can be used to charge other devices as well through reverse charging and offers long hours of usage due to it having a large battery. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Set on June 18, 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Price in India, Sale Date and Availability

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G price in India starts at INR 9,999 after applying an INR 500 discount. The smartphone is available in two configurations: the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 10,499, while the higher-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for INR 11,499 (with a discount of INR 10,999). Both variants will be available exclusively on Amazon. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G sale is set to begin on June 20, 2025.

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Specifications and Features

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, ideal for multi-tasking and casual gaming. The processor achieves around INR 4,00,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks. The new NARZO 80 Lite 5G comes with a 120Hz display for a smoother scrolling experience. Despite having a massive 6,000mAh battery, the smartphone boasts 7.94mm thickness and 197 grams of weight. POCO F7 Price Tipped Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G has a 32MP camera on the rear and has an IP64 rating, higher compared to the Realme NARZO 70 Lite 5G, having an IP54 rating. Additionally, the smartphone comes with MIL-STD-810H, a certification obtained after completing the Military Grade Shock Resistance Test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2025 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).