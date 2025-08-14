VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: In a major stride towards reshaping the way students prepare for their careers, Unlox Academy, India's first tech-driven, product-based platform, has officially partnered with FutureSkills Prime, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NASSCOM. The association promises not just education, but a complete career readiness ecosystem -- blending world-class mentorship, innovative learning technology, and nationally recognised certifications.

The collaboration strengthens Unlox's flagship Job Bridge Programs, which focus on giving learners the exact skills they need to thrive in their chosen domains. Unlike traditional courses that rely heavily on outdated theory, Unlox delivers core, industry-relevant knowledge in the most efficient way possible. Every program is mentored by the top one percent of professionals from global companies -- leaders who don't just teach, but help students discover their strengths and reach their full potential.

As part of the partnership, every learner completing the Job Bridge Program will now earn three powerful credentials -- a course completion certificate from Unlox, a project completion certificate from an Unlox-collaborated company, and a nationally recognised NASSCOM certificate through FutureSkills Prime. This multi-layered certification ensures graduates stand out in the job market, armed with both deep technical expertise and strong professional credibility.

What truly sets Unlox apart in the online learning space is its innovative ecosystem, which goes far beyond standard e-learning. Students learn through Edu-let, a dedicated Android tablet preloaded with course content, ensuring uninterrupted and immersive learning anywhere, anytime. The platform also features Blu, India's first personalised AI learning assistant, capable of adapting to each student's pace, answering queries instantly, and providing a one-on-one virtual mentorship experience. In addition, Smart Labs give learners access to high-performance virtual systems with pre-installed professional-grade software, enabling them to work on industry projects without the need for costly hardware.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rithwik Srinivas, CEO of Unlox Academy, said, "At Unlox, our goal is simple -- make learning easy, impactful, and directly linked to career outcomes. Partnering with FutureSkills Prime not only validates the quality of our programs but also expands the opportunities available to our students. With this partnership, our learners can step into the job market not just ready, but ahead."

Through the FutureSkills Prime network, Unlox learners will also gain access to exclusive NASSCOM-led events, including career fairs, bootcamps, and industry networking opportunities. Combined with Unlox's outcome-driven training approach, these experiences give students a competitive edge when applying for jobs in high-growth fields such as data science, AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and more.

Unlox's product-based model has already positioned it as a trendsetter in the online learning space, moving away from the conventional "course marketplace" approach to deliver a complete, student-focused learning journey. The platform's commitment to quality mentorship, practical learning, and personalised AI support ensures that every learner is not just employable, but industry-ready from day one.

FutureSkills Prime, launched by MeitY and NASSCOM, is a national digital skilling initiative aimed at building a workforce proficient in emerging technologies and professional skills. By becoming a part of this ecosystem, Unlox reinforces its mission to bridge the gap between education and employment, empowering students with the tools, knowledge, and recognition they need to excel in today's competitive global market.

As India accelerates its journey towards becoming a digital talent superpower, the Unlox-FutureSkills Prime collaboration stands as a model for how education providers can combine innovation, technology, and credibility to truly change the trajectory of a student's career.

