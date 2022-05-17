New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Digital Darwinism and B-School Reset - an event organised by UPES School of Business and Runway incubator - will provide a platform to engage with industry leaders and deliberate on the radical shift in business landscape, the role of management education, the start-up ecosystem, and more.

The number of start-ups spreading across the country is soaring. However, entrepreneurship is a tumultuous journey. And with already-established, well-known brands in the market, making a dent in the universe of start-ups becomes even more challenging.

But what if you got the formula of success straight from the experts themselves? How to navigate adverse conditions and come up with alternative revenue streams? How not to perish in a volatile, uncertain and changing world? How to flourish, irrespective of the odds, while building a better society and a sustainable business?

Redefining how businesses work

'Digital Darwinism and B-School Reset', an event organised by UPES School of Business and Runway incubator, will provide a platform to engage with industry leaders and deliberate on the radical shift in business landscape, the role of management education, the start-up ecosystem, and more. The event will take place on May 27 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. There will be a panel discussion on 'Decoding the New Normal' wherein industry experts will discuss the role of education in creating well-equipped professionals for tomorrow. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A.

It will be preceded by a start-up competition called 'Take Off' wherein aspiring entrepreneurs will participate and pitch their business ideas. They will be mentored by industry veterans. Out of these chosen applicants, the winner will receive a cash prize of INR 2,50,000, while the runner-up will get a prize of INR 1,00,000. The last date for sending in entries is May 16, 2022. For details log on to https://www.runwayincubator.com/take-off

UPES, a multidisciplinary university, is focused on innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital preparedness of learners to meet the needs of the economy and the industry. Having embarked on a journey of being the 'University of Tomorrow', the university offers industry-aligned and specialised graduate and postgraduate programs through its eight schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Health Sciences and Technology, School of Modern Media, School of Liberal Studies, and School of Business.

UPES School of Business, with its focus on fostering digital transformation and an entrepreneurial mindset, has introduced new programs such as MBA in Start-Up and Entrepreneurship.

The MBA in Start-up & Entrepreneurship program inculcates new-age skills in the students, prepares them for the industry, and helps them start their venture through mentoring and networking opportunities with potential investors to raise funds.

School of Business is ranked among the top 50 institutions in Management by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). It prepares students to adapt to disruption and the rapidly-changing workplaces.

