Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Dussehra is not just a festival that marks the victory of good over evil - it is also considered an auspicious time to bring positivity and good fortune into our lives. Many families take this opportunity to refresh their homes and invest in new home essentials. From smart washing machines and energy-saving refrigerators to the latest smart TVs and air conditioners, shoppers have plenty of choices to elevate everyday living.

Bajaj Finserv ensures that upgrading your home is light on the pocket. Customers can choose from a wide range of electronics and appliances at any of Bajaj Finserv's 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000 cities in India. They can opt for the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, which spreads the cost into small, manageable monthly payments. On select products, zero down payment is also available, so customers can take home their appliance without paying anything upfront.

What makes this even better is the ongoing Blockbuster EMI Days, running from 15th September to 31st October 2025, let customers enjoy attractive discounts and choose from over 50 EMI schemes, making Dussehra shopping easier, smarter, and more rewarding.

Home essentials that bring comfort and convenience to every household

Bajaj Finserv partner stores offer a wide range of home appliances to meet the needs of every family. From essential everyday items to smart, energy-saving gadgets, there is something for everyone. These appliances are designed to make life easier, save time, and bring comfort to every home this Dussehra.

* Washing machines: Choose from top-load or front-load models that make laundry faster and more efficient. Many models come with energy-saving features, multiple wash programs, and user-friendly controls, helping families save both time and electricity.* Refrigerators: Available in single-door, double-door, and side-by-side designs, these fridges keep food fresh longer. Energy-efficient models reduce electricity bills while ensuring enough space for festive treats and daily essentials.* Air conditioners: Stay cool and comfortable throughout the year with split, inverter, or window ACs. These units are designed for efficiency, quiet operation, and easy maintenance, perfect for beating the summer heat.* Smart televisions: Upgrade home entertainment with HD and 4K smart TVs. They offer vivid picture quality, smart connectivity, and easy access to streaming platforms, making family movie nights more enjoyable.* Microwaves and small appliances: From microwaves to mixers and juicers, these appliances simplify cooking and meal preparation. Fast, convenient, and easy to use, they save time in the kitchen while helping create delicious festive dishes.

Top-selling home appliances and their prices

This Dussehra, explore the price list of India's most popular home appliances. From energy-efficient refrigerators and smart TVs to washing machines and air conditioners, find top models with their prices and Easy EMI options for quick and easy purchases.

Washing machines

1. Croma 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing MachineWith a 5-star energy rating, this model combines performance with energy efficiency. Its sleek design and advanced features make laundry tasks effortless.

* Price: Rs. 11,490* Easy EMI starting at: Rs. 957/month 2. LG 6.5 KG Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine T65SPSF2ZThis compact washing machine is ideal for small to medium-sized families. It offers multiple wash programs and a user-friendly interface, ensuring efficient cleaning.

* Price: Rs. 17,280* Easy EMI starting at: Rs. 1,421/month

Refrigerators

1. Godrej RD EMARVEL 290C 268L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door RefrigeratorFeaturing Turbo Cooling and a Farm Fresh Crisper, this model is designed to keep your food fresh longer. Its stylish Fusion Wine finish adds elegance to your kitchen.

* Price: Rs. 20,790* Easy EMI starting at: Rs. 1,732/month

2. LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door RefrigeratorThis refrigerator boasts a spacious interior with smart inverter technology, ensuring consistent cooling and energy savings. Its sleek design complements modern kitchens.

* Price: Rs. 28,490* Easy EMI starting at: Rs. 2,374/month

Air conditioners

1. Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Split AC (Model: RKL35UV16W)This air conditioner offers efficient cooling with a 3-star rating, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. Its split design ensures quiet operation.

* Price: Rs. 32,872* Easy EMI starting at: Rs. 1,826/month

2. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Model: CU-EU18BKY3F)Equipped with a 7-in-1 convertible feature, this inverter AC provides flexible cooling options. Its energy-efficient design ensures lower electricity bills.

* Price: Rs. 35,697* Easy EMI starting at: Rs. 2,975/month

Televisions

1. Samsung 43 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Model: 55CU8000)This smart TV delivers stunning 4K visuals with HDR support. Its sleek design and smart features make it a perfect addition to any living room.

* Price: Rs. 24,990* Easy EMI starting at: Rs. 2,500/month

2. Sony BRAVIA 55 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TVExperience cinematic quality with this 4K UHD TV. Its Google TV interface offers seamless streaming and smart connectivity.

* Price: Rs. 43,300* Easy EMI starting at: Rs. 3,608/month

The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

These home appliances are available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across India. Customers can select the model that suits their home and budget and use Bajaj Finserv's options to bring comfort and convenience into their homes.

Bigger savings with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator

To help customers get the most value this Dussehra, Bajaj Finserv offers the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator. This tool combines all available offers in one place, making it easy for buyers to save on home appliances without extra effort.

Key benefits of the calculator:

* Brand offers: Discounts provided by manufacturers such as LG, Samsung, and others.* Dealer offers: Price cuts or cashback available at partner stores like Croma or Vijay Sales.* EMI benefits: 50+ Easy EMI schemes and zero down payment options on select products.

How it works:

1. Visit the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website.2. Select a product category, such as refrigerators, and choose a brand.3. Set a budget to find products within the desired price range.4. View total savings, including brand offers, dealer discounts, and EMI benefits.5. Locate the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store carrying the selected product.This tool allows customers to see the full value of available deals and ensures they don't miss any festive savings.

How to buy home appliances this Dussehra with Bajaj Finserv

Upgrading home appliances this Dussehra is simple and affordable with Bajaj Finserv. Customers can follow these easy steps to bring appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, and air conditioners home:

* Browse models: Explore top appliance brands on Bajaj Mall or visit nearby partner stores.* Check loan eligibility: By entering a mobile number online, customers can instantly see their pre-approved loan limit, making it easier to plan purchases.* Visit the nearest store: With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities, finding a nearby store is convenient.* Choose Easy EMI Loan at checkout: Flexible repayment plans are available, with tenures from 3 to 60 months.* Enjoy zero down payment: On select models, customers can take appliances home without paying anything upfront.* Complete the purchase: With just a few basic documents, the loan is approved quickly, and the appliance is ready to take home. With Bajaj Finserv, upgrading home appliances this Dussehra is easy, convenient, and stress-free, helping families enjoy comfort without stretching their budget.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

