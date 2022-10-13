Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): The recent release of the Indian Blue Book (IBB) report 2022 estimates the used car market at USD 23 billion in FY22 and speculates it to grow at a double rate of 19.5 per cent CAGR till FY27. The Indian Blue Book (IBB) report reveals that pre-owned car retailers, like Spinny, will now stand a chance to further elevate and expand their enterprises following the numerous factors contributing to the growth of used car selling businesses.

According to the report, the second hand car industry is transitioning into an organised setup because of the presence of trustworthy players like Spinny, the leading pre-owned vehicle platform. The report also stated the factors contributing to this massive growth in the upcoming five years, which are listed below:

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2022 Special: From Sai-Virat to Tejo-Fateh, 5 Most Memorable Karva Chauth Vrat Scenes From Indian TV Serials.

1. Technology-driven transparency2. Ease of transaction3. Rising middle-class and young population4. Availability of certified vehicles5. Decrease in the average tenure of ownership for automobiles and two-wheeler vehicles6. Increase in disposable incomes7. Launch of new models within shorter time frames

Further, the report proclaimed that the demand for second hand cars in smaller towns is expected to grow at a 30 per cent CAGR by 2026 and a 10 per cent CAGR in the top 40 cities.

Also Read | Samsung Introduces One UI 5 at SDC22, Expands Collaboration With Google.

The India Blue Book Report will help used car giants, like Spinny, to get an insight into the evolving dynamics of the used car segment to understand the mindset of customers, trends and developments.

About 3.5+ million used cars were sold in India in the financial year 2022, which breaks the record of the year 2021. Since the pandemic, the industry has witnessed positive growth. This will continue due to the emergence of organised online-offline used car models and personal mobility picking up. Not just that, the government is showing immense support to the dealers in regulating the sales of second hand vehicles.

Spinny is one of the pioneers in redefining the pre-owned car segment through its platform. Their assurance of top quality cars and curation of an end-to-end customer experience is drawing the consumer's trust, leading to an increase in growth and revenue. Whether a customer wishes to buy second hand cars in Kochi, Surat, Chandigarh, Mumbai or other metro or non-metro cities, their extensive range in the Indian market is a confirmation of their successful growth.

To sum up, the Indian Blue Book (IBB) report 2022 will surely give used car retailers a direction as to what are the expectations of the consumer, factors influencing their behaviour and how companies can level up and meet those demands. This will create a win-win situation for both used car platforms and consumers.

Founded in 2015, Spinny is a used car retailing platform that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in buying and selling pre-owned cars. As a testimony of Spinny's commitment to transparency and quality, every vehicle on their platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, 5-day money-back guarantee, and 1-year after-sales warranty. Spinny has about 36 car hubs operating across 22 cities in India. Last year, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador. Sports icon, PV Sindhu, a believer and customer of Spinny, is also a part of a series of marketing initiatives focused on realizing the aspirations of a billion car dreams.

For more information visit our website: https://www.spinny.com/ or click here to download the app.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)