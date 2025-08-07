VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7: A new sporting chapter is set to begin in Uttar Pradesh as the much-awaited Uttar Pradesh Pro Volleyball League (UPPVL) is all set to launch on 7th August 2025. The grand opening ceremony will take place at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The league has been founded by Shri Kulwant Baliyan and is being organized under the leadership of Prabal Pratap Singh Tomar, Organizing Chairman. UPPVL aims to provide a powerful platform for the youth of Uttar Pradesh to gain recognition at national and international levels.

Also Read | Pakistan's Likely Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Other Players Who Can Be Part of Continental T20I Tournament in UAE.

Opening Day Highlights - 7th August 2025

The opening day will begin with a vibrant inaugural ceremony featuring cultural performances, team introductions, and appearances by special dignitaries. The excitement will continue with two high-voltage matches that mark the beginning of the league:

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President To Visit Delhi Later This Month, Say Reports.

* Noida Thunders vs Lucknow Tigers

* Ayodhya Super Kings vs Gorakhpur Giants

These matches are set to deliver thrilling on-court action and set the stage for a fiercely competitive league ahead.

A total of 25 matches will be played during the course of the league, culminating in the Grand Finale on 21st August 2025, where the champion team will be crowned.

Each matchday will offer fans three hours of non-stop volleyball action, scheduled from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM daily.

Live Broadcast & Streaming Details

Volleyball fans across the country will be able to catch all the action live on Sony Ten 3 and DD Sports, ensuring wide accessibility on television. For mobile and digital viewers, live streaming will be available on the Wave OTT app, making it easy to watch anytime, anywhere.

UPPVL is more than just a sports league, it's a movement to showcase the passion, pride, and power of Uttar Pradesh.

From 7th to 21st August, get ready to experience the energy of UP Ka MahaKumbh echoing across every court.

For more information, Visit: uppvl.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)