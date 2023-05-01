Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI/PNN): On the 50th Foundation Day of UPICON, which provides technical and financial assistance to small and medium-sized industries in the state, Uttar Pradesh Start-up Workshop-2023 was organised with the aim of establishing unicorns in the state. Several industry partners, mentors and incubators including various start-ups from UP participated in the conclave on Saturday.

Addressing the conclave, Pravin Singh Managing Director, UPICON said, "Uttar Pradesh is a land of opportunities and infinite possibilities. We as a pioneer consultant in the MSME sector have seen a growth spurt in the last few years. The various thriving policies of the Yogi Adityanath government in the last six years have given wings to the entrepreneurial splurge in the state.

Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary - MSME and Export Promotion, UP and Chairman UPICON in his opening remark emphasised the Startup culture in Uttar Pradesh. "At the policy level we are evolving regularly and focusing on digitisation and use of new age technology in the whole start-up ecosystem that will help us achieve the desired results" he added further.

Narendra Bhushan, Principal Secretary IT, and ITEs echoing the sentiment said "Uttar Pradesh is becoming a hub for Start-up culture. We have seen the registration boom in the last few years. We have been consistently involved in terms of creating new policies, reworking various registration processes, Single window system, funding and support on behalf of the government to encourage more young minds to be part of start-ups and create employment within the state."

The day-long workshop saw the active participation of Industry veterans and bureaucrats who shared their valuable inputs on the start-up culture and growth opportunities in various sectors of the Start-up industry. The key sectors that were discussed included Agriculture, Education, and IT.

For Edu start-ups and growth opportunity in the education sector, Deepak Kumar, (ACS, Primary and Secondary Education UP) said, "We come across various innovative ideas coined by young entrepreneurs that are proving to be a game changer in the education sector with the right use of technology and data. We encourage more such entrepreneurs to come forward soon."

"The intervention of various apps and technology developed by young start-ups have proven their mettle and we have seen a revival in overall processes of the Sugar cane industry," said Sanjay Bhoosreddy, ACS, Excise & Sugar Industry Department.

The lamp lighting was done by Amit Mohan Prasad (ACS - MSME and Export Promotion, Uttar Pradesh), Akshay Tripathi - (Managing Director - UP Electronics Corporation Limited), Pranjal Yadav, Secretary, Department of MSME & Export Promotion, UP, Sanjay Bhargava (Founder Member, PayPal and SpaceX) and Pravin Singh, MD, UPICON.

"Agriculture sector has seen unprecedented growth over the last few years due to the use of technical know-how and new-age technology in farming. Young entrepreneurs have been coming up with new ideas and innovations for farmers that are proving a boon to them and we consistently engage with such minds" said Devesh Chaturvedi, ACS, Agriculture.

Akshay Tripathi, MD, UP Electronics Corporation Limited said, "The central and the state government initiatives and training programs have created a welcoming environment for young entrepreneurs in the State. The timely revival of various policies and implementation has made the ease of doing business easier in the state.

Kundan Kumar, Deputy Secretary, DPIIT said, "The various benefits offered to the start-ups including capital and sustenance allowance have helped a lot. Transparency and fair business policies we seek to promote more young entrepreneurs to begin the start-up journey and take the country on a global map."

The concluding session of the workshop witnessed an investor panel discussion on "Gold Fish" which included a discussion on marquee investors and a business pitch by select startups and mentoring session. The panellists after the selected pitch presentations made by the Start-ups selected three of them for investment that included AgroNext, LCB Fertilizers, and ACS Jewels.

Reflecting on 50 Years of UPICON, A Legacy of Innovation and Growth, Pravin Singh, MD of UPICON, recounted UPICON's humble beginnings and how it has evolved into a leading player in the market. He shared insights into the company's core values, strategies, and achievements, highlighting the hard work and dedication of its employees and the vision that drives it forward.

Established about five decades ago, UP Industrial Consultants Limited is owned and run by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and has expanded itself into sectors like Skill Development Training, Entrepreneurship Development, Consultancy, Retail, Public Helpline, Financial Inclusion, Technology, and Analytics.

The grand organisation functions as a Data Bank for more than 1000+ industrial projects in the small, medium, and large-scale sectors. UP Industrial Consultants Limited also has a strong connection and partnership with organisations like BSNL, Adani Group, PayMe, BECIL, BSE, NSIC, and others which render support and extend the adoption of the latest technology and processes.

The organisation is one of the early adopters of new technology and processes, be it block-chain enabled technology, drone adoption, machine learning and artificial intelligence, and financial technology.

