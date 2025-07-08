Business News | V6 Sports Launches World-Class Certified DRS System -- Built in India, Designed for Global Cricket

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 8: V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in sports innovation, proudly announces the launch of a globally competitive, certified Decision Review System (DRS) -- a major advancement in real-time, high-precision decision-making technology for cricket.

Developed in India and trusted across 700+ official matches, the system has been successfully used by several BCCI-affiliated state associations, including:

-Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)

-Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA)

-Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA)

-Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA)

Next-Gen DRS - Precision You Can Trust:

-Instant No-Ball Detection

-Sound Sense for faint bat contact detection

-3D Ball Trajectory for accurate LBW evaluation

-High Frame Rate Cameras for stumping, run-out, and short-run decisions

-Waistline No-Ball Monitoring for full-toss legality

-Real-Time Review Processing for seamless match flow

Integrated Sports Tech Ecosystem -- Designed for the WorldBeyond DRS, V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd. offers a complete in-house suite of professional sports technology services:

-Digital Registration for Players, Officials, Venues & Databases

-Umpire Assessment System

-Advanced Player Performance Analytics

-Venue Management Tools

-Live Scoring Systems

- Broadcast Graphics

-Video Highlights & Match Archiving

All technologies are developed and operated under one roof, ensuring fast, scalable, and reliable deployment for clients worldwide.

Global Standards with FIFA-Recognized Technology

V6 Sports proudly incorporates Dartfish, a globally renowned video analysis platform, into its solutions. Dartfish is FIFA-certified and widely used in international football, Olympic sports, and high-performance programs -- ensuring that the same world-class analytical standards are available to cricket boards, leagues, and broadcasters through V6's platform.

"Our partnership with Dartfish and the use of FIFA-certified tools reaffirms our commitment to delivering sports technology that meets the highest international benchmarks," said Navneet Saini, CEO, V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd.

This launch isn't just a step forward for cricket -- it's a bold move toward positioning India as a global hub for elite sports technology.

