Business News | V6 Sports Launches World-Class Certified DRS System -- Built in India, Designed for Global Cricket

New Delhi [India], July 8: V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in sports innovation, proudly announces the launch of a globally competitive, certified Decision Review System (DRS) -- a major advancement in real-time, high-precision decision-making technology for cricket.

Jul 08, 2025 06:38 PM IST
V6 Sports Launches World-Class Certified DRS System -- Built in India, Designed for Global Cricket

    New Delhi [India], July 8: V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in sports innovation, proudly announces the launch of a globally competitive, certified Decision Review System (DRS) -- a major advancement in real-time, high-precision decision-making technology for cricket.

    Developed in India and trusted across 700+ official matches, the system has been successfully used by several BCCI-affiliated state associations, including:

    -Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)

    -Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA)

    -Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA)

    -Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA)

    Next-Gen DRS - Precision You Can Trust:

    -Instant No-Ball Detection

    -Sound Sense for faint bat contact detection

    -3D Ball Trajectory for accurate LBW evaluation

    -High Frame Rate Cameras for stumping, run-out, and short-run decisions

    -Waistline No-Ball Monitoring for full-toss legality

    -Real-Time Review Processing for seamless match flow

    Integrated Sports Tech Ecosystem -- Designed for the WorldBeyond DRS, V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd. offers a complete in-house suite of professional sports technology services:

    -Digital Registration for Players, Officials, Venues & Databases

    -Umpire Assessment System

    -Advanced Player Performance Analytics

    -Venue Management Tools

    -Live Scoring Systems

    - Broadcast Graphics

    -Video Highlights & Match Archiving

    All technologies are developed and operated under one roof, ensuring fast, scalable, and reliable deployment for clients worldwide.

    Global Standards with FIFA-Recognized Technology

    V6 Sports proudly incorporates Dartfish, a globally renowned video analysis platform, into its solutions. Dartfish is FIFA-certified and widely used in international football, Olympic sports, and high-performance programs -- ensuring that the same world-class analytical standards are available to cricket boards, leagues, and broadcasters through V6's platform.

    "Our partnership with Dartfish and the use of FIFA-certified tools reaffirms our commitment to delivering sports technology that meets the highest international benchmarks," said Navneet Saini, CEO, V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd.

    This launch isn't just a step forward for cricket -- it's a bold move toward positioning India as a global hub for elite sports technology.

