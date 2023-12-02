PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Vaishali Pharma Limited, one of the leading pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai. The company is engaged in the production and marketing of a diverse range of pharmaceutical products. The company recently received a significant order from the African Continent. This development not only signifies the company's expanding influence but also underscores its growing global reputation and geographical reach.

Also Read | Walmart Stops Advertising on X: Retail Giant Joins List of Big Firms Who Pulled Ads From Elon Musk's X.

The Company secures an order worth USD 8,00,000 (Rs 664 Lakhs Approx.) out of which USD 4,00,000 (Rs 332 Lakhs Approx.) is received in advance. The execution of the entire order is planned for FY24.

Commenting on the order, Atul Vasani Chairman & Managing Director, Vaishali Pharma Limited said we are excited for securing a substantial order from the African Continent, amounting to USD 8,00,000 (Rs 664 Lakhs Approx.) and we are on track to complete this transaction in the FY24. The fact that we have already received a significant advance payment of USD 4,00,000 (Rs 332 Lakhs Approx.)is particularly encouraging, reflecting the trust our clients place in our diverse range of healthcare products. This successful transaction sets a positive tone for the future, and we eagerly anticipate more such opportunities to contribute to healthcare needs. The growing interest in our offerings is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation in the healthcare industry.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 'I Am Heading to Telangana, Our Candidates Are Approached by Others', Says Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)