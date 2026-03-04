Eminent scientists were honoured at the VELS National Scitech Awards 2026 by Dr.Preethaa Ganesh Vice President Vels Group of Institutions

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4: On the occasion of National Science Day 2026, VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) hosted the prestigious VELS National Scitech Awards 2026 at its campus in Pallavaram, Chennai. The event recognised eminent scientists and research leaders for their outstanding contributions to science, technology, innovation, coastal sustainability, marine research, chemistry, and traditional medicine.

Also Read | BAN vs PAK 2026: Babar Azam Dropped As PCB Announces Shaheen Afridi-Led Squad For Upcoming ODI Series in Bangladesh.

Instituted to honour excellence in science and research at the national level, the awards celebrated distinguished scientists whose work has significantly advanced innovation, sustainability, healthcare, coastal management, and national development.

National Science Day is observed annually on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Nobel Laureate Sir C. V. Raman a landmark scientific breakthrough that placed India firmly on the global research map.

Also Read | Why Vector Graphic Design Skills Are Growing in Demand Worldwide.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice-President of the VELS Group of Institutions, described science as the backbone of national progress and emphasized the need to cultivate a strong culture of inquiry, innovation, and responsibility among the youth.

She highlighted VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) for its robust research ecosystem and its recognition as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). She also noted the university's active collaborations with over 100 industry partners, strengthening academia - industry integration and research-driven innovation.

Dr. Preethaa Ganesh further underscored the pivotal role of the VELS Innovation Council in advancing research commercialization, facilitating patents and intellectual property rights (IPR), and promoting women-led entrepreneurship. She reiterated the institution's commitment to fostering innovation, startup incubation, and industry-relevant research that contributes to national development and global competitiveness.

The distinguished awardees of the VELS National Scitech Awards 2026 included:

- Dr. Balaji Ramakrishnan, Director, National Institute of Ocean Technology- Dr. G. Senthil Vel, Director, National Institute of Siddha- Dr. P. Krishnan, Director, Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation- Dr. Ramesh L. Gardas, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Madras- Dr. V. Deepak Samuel, Scientist-E, National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management

Each awardee received a citation, a commemorative memento, and a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh in recognition of their exemplary contributions to their respective fields.

Through the VELS National Scitech Awards, VISTAS continues to strengthen India's scientific ecosystem by recognising excellence, encouraging research leadership, and fostering innovation-driven nation building. The celebration reaffirmed the institution's commitment to advancing impactful research and inspiring the next generation of scientists to contribute meaningfully to society and sustainable development About VELS University

VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) continues to be recognised as one of the best deemed university in Chennai, distinguished by its prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation and UGC Category I status.

Home to over 20,000 students and supported by a dedicated faculty strength of 1,220 members, VISTAS offers more than 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across a wide spectrum of disciplines. These include Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Management, Law, Mass Communication, Maritime Studies, Aviation, Physiotherapy, and Computing Sciences, among others.

With its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development, VISTAS remains a premier destination for quality higher education in India.

For more details kindly visit www.vistas.ac.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)