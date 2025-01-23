VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Vendekin Technologies, a leader in automated retail, is transforming how businesses sell and consumers shop. With over 4,000 vending machines active in 15+ countries, and handling 30,000+ transactions daily, Vendekin is paving the way for the future of unattended retail through AI-driven solutions, patented technology, and smart designs.

The Indian retail market is projected to reach a staggering $2 trillion in value in the coming years. By 2027, the company aims to expand its network to 50,000 unmanned micro-stores and serve 10 million users globally, cementing its position as the go-to digital platform for automated retail.

Smart Retail: Convenience Meets Innovation

Vendekin's vending machines are not just about selling products--they're about delivering a unique and seamless buying experience. The machines are equipped with:

* AI-powered insights that provide real-time data on consumer behavior.

* Customisable designs for products across industries, including snacks, beverages, groceries, and cold storage items like ice cream.

* Multiple payment options, making them accessible and easy to use for everyone.

Through its solutions, Vendekin enables brands to eliminate middlemen, maximize profits, and operate efficiently. For consumers, it offers 24/7 access to products, redefining convenience and modernizing the shopping experience.

Collaborating with Industry Giants-

Brands like Coca-Cola, Naturals Ice Cream, Hatsun Agro, Arun Ice Creams, Amul, Chitale Dairy, Baskin Robbins, Godrej, Nestle Professional, etc have partnered with Vendekin to unlock new revenue streams and improve customer engagement. These smart vending machines have proven to be a game-changer for brands looking to optimize costs and offer a unique value proposition to consumers.

Scaling the Future of Retail

"Vendekin is redefining retail by combining cutting-edge technology with unmatched convenience. As FMCG brands move closer to consumers, vending machines are emerging as the last-mile point of sale after QCommerce, especially for transactions under Rs200. We aim to make smart vending the cornerstone of modern retail, both in India and globally." said Aroon Khatter, Founder and CEO, Vendekin Technologies Pvt Ltd.

As automated retail and self-service kiosks gain traction globally, the company's patented technology is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of retail. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity, Vendekin is not just vending products--it's vending the future of retail.

About Vendekin Technologies

Vendekin Technologies is a pioneer in smart vending solutions. Founded in 2016, the company is committed to transforming retail with AI-driven, sustainable, and innovative solutions. From eliminating inefficiencies in the supply chain to redefining customer experiences, Vendekin is leading the charge in automated retail across the globe.

