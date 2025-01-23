New Delhi, January 23: Samsung Galaxy S25 series was launched yesterday at the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025, which introduced the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphones are equipped with the Vulkan Engine and enhanced Ray Tracing technology to improve the mobile gaming experience. Samsung has announced that it will manufacture the Galaxy S25 series at its factory located in Noida, India. At the Galaxy Unpacked Event, the Smartphone maker also teased its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones are powered with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Samsung claims the Galaxy S25 series as a True AI companion with One UI 7. The AI agents in these devices comes with advanced capabilities to interpret text, speech, images, and videos. Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are now open. The Samsung Galaxy S25 sale is set to start on February 7, 2025. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launched in India, Features Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection; Know Price, Specifications, Pre-Order and Sale Details.

The Galaxy S25 series smartphones comes with enhancements in Google’s Circle to Search feature. It also helps to keep your calls organised with features like Call Transcript and summaries. Additionally, the Writing Assist function allows users to summarise content or format notes automatically. The Drawing Assist feature offers innovative ways to express ideas by combining sketches, text, and image prompts, making creativity more accessible.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Release Date, Price and Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The smartphone may come with 12GB of RAM and storage options of up to 512GB. It is expected to have a slim design, which may measure 6.4mm in thickness. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Launched in India With Galaxy AI Features at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event: Know Price, Specifications and Features.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to feature a camera setup which may include a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release date is expected to be around May 2025. The Galaxy S25 Edge price in India may be less than the Galaxy S25 model, which starts at a price of INR 80,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).