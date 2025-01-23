Tottenham Hotspur have hit a roadblock in the Europa League with two draws and a defeat in their last three matches. The Londoners have 11 points from 6 games and currently occupy the 9th spot in the points table. They face German club Hoffenheim in their latest fixture, a game they must win to revive their campaign. Having lost back-to-back Premier League matches, Ange Postecoglou is pinning his hopes on these Cup competitions. Hoffenheim are 15th in the Bundesliga and struggling in Europe as well with their current 27th rank. Bundesliga 2024–25: Jacob Bruun Larsen Returns To Deny Borussia Dortmund Victory With Late Goal for Hoffenheim.

Florian Grillitsch, Anton Stach, Erencan Yardimci, Umut Tohumcu, Ozan Kabak, and Marius Bulter are all missing in action for Hoffenheim. Adam Hlozek and Max Moerstedt will be the two wingers with Andrej Kramaric and Mergim Berisha as the front two. Tom Bischof and Dennis Geiger will sit back and shield the backline.

Visiting Tottenham Hotspur will be without Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie, and Wilson Odobert, Guglielmo Vicario, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brennan Johnson, Antonin Kinsky, Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon. Heung min Son will lead the attack with James Maddison behind him as the playmaker. Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison occupy the two wide positions. Check out Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur match details and viewing options below.

When is Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Hoffenheim will host Tottenham Hotspur for their fourth match in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 competition. The Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Rhein-Necker Arena and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 23. Check out Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur viewing options below. Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season in India. Fans will be able to get a live telecast of the Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League match on Sony Ten Sports 2 channels. For more Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the SonyLiv app and website. Expect a quality game of football with Spurs claiming a hard-fought win.

