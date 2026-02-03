Tel Aviv [Israel], February 3 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces announced on Tuesday that Major Ella Waweya will become the military's next Arabic-language spokesperson, ending more than two decades of service by Col. Avichay Adraee in the highly visible role. Waweya, currently Adraee's deputy, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel when she formally assumes the position next week.

The appointment was approved during a senior personnel review within the IDF and marks a rare leadership transition in one of the army's most internationally prominent communications posts. The Arabic-language spokesperson serves as the IDF's primary interface with Arab media outlets and Arabic-speaking audiences across the Middle East, particularly during periods of heightened regional tension.

Waweya, 36, was born in the central Israeli city of Qalanswa to a Muslim family and volunteered for military service in 2013 -- a move that was kept secret from parts of her community at the time. She went on to become the first Muslim Arab woman to serve as an officer in the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, a milestone in an institution where Arab citizens are exempt from mandatory service and only a small number choose to enlist.

After beginning her career as a new media noncommissioned officer, Waweya attended the IDF's officers' course in 2015, where she received the President's Distinguished Service Medal. She later returned to the Spokesperson's Unit and steadily advanced through the Arabic communications branch, eventually becoming its deputy head.

In her current role, Waweya oversees teams responsible for Arabic-language digital content, including social media campaigns aimed at audiences across the Arab world. She is widely known online as "Captain Ella," fronting informational videos that have drawn hundreds of thousands of followers, particularly on TikTok.

Speaking last year at a security conference, Waweya described the media arena as a frontline of its own, saying, "The media arena is a battlefield. It's a war that is no less difficult than elsewhere."

Adraee, who requested to step down, has served as the IDF's Arabic spokesperson since 2005. Over that period, he became one of the most recognizable Israeli military figures in Arab media, appearing hundreds of times on networks such as Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya. He also built and managed the IDF's Arabic-language presence across major social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Instagram, Telegram and TikTok.

Adraee is Jewish, of Syrian and Turkish descent. (ANI/TPS)

