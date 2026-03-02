VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 2: In a massive win for India's deep-tech ecosystem, fabless semiconductor innovator VerveSemi has officially closed a $10 million Series A funding round.

Led by ace investor Ashish Kacholia and Unicorn India Ventures, and strategically architected by Six Stone Capital, this investment marks VerveSemi's evolution from a high-tier R&D powerhouse to a global product leader.

The "Brains" Inside the Machines

VerveSemi isn't just making chips; they are designing ML-enhanced analog signal chain ICs. These high-precision components are the critical "nervous system" for the technology of tomorrow:

- Aerospace & Space: Already validated by marquee orders from leading space organizations.

- Smart Energy: Driving efficiency in next-gen power grids.

- Industrial Automation: Powering the future of high-precision motor control.

The Global Roadmap

With 10+ patents already in their arsenal, the new capital is earmarked for three aggressive goals:

1. Mass Production: Moving their ML-enabled portfolio into high-volume manufacturing.

2. Global Footprint: Deepening their go-to-market presence in the United States and strategic Asian markets.

3. Next-Gen IP: Investing in the next wave of precision architectures.

"This funding allows us to move from technology validation to large-scale deployment," says Rakesh Malik, Co-founder & CEO. "It reinforces our conviction that world-class semiconductor innovation can originate from India."

The Bottom Line

As Ankit Mittal (Managing Partner, Six Stone Capital) puts it, VerveSemi represents the "pinnacle of Indian deep-tech engineering." By bridging the gap between Indian ingenuity and global markets, VerveSemi is officially the one to watch in the semiconductor space.

