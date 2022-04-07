New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): The iconic Spectra 3.0 is Victorinox's first eco-friendly collection, combining innovation, style, and functionality.

With its recycled, next-generation polycarbonate shell material, the Spectra 3.0 provides strength, performance and impact resistance without sacrificing sustainability.

It fulfils Victorinox's highest quality and testing standards and supports the longevity of the company's premium products. It also allows for a lower emissions footprint thanks to fewer replacements and fewer reproductions.

Available in the in the core colors - black and Victorinox red -the Spectra 3.0 collection offers a Global Carry-On, Frequent Flyer Carry-On, Frequent Flyer Plus Carry-On, Medium Case and Large Case and additionally introduces a new Trunk Large Case which comes with two packing cubes for advanced organization.

The Spectra 3.0 collection comes loaded with unique features for eco-conscious, style-oriented business and leisure travellers:

Easy is the keyword: The Global Carry-On and Frequent Flyer Carry-On feature a front-opening compartment that allows quick access to a laptop, documents, and other valuables without opening the main case. Using the four-slot TSA approved lock, this compartment can be independently locked from the main luggage storage and features an organization panel.

Expandable system for more space: To provide extra packing convenience, the medium and large models feature an improved self-expandable system with 40% more volume; the carry-on sizes offer up to 20% more space. Using lightweight springs, the expansion system can expand automatically when unzipped, holding the sidewalls securely and allowing easy top loading even when the case is expanded.

The Spectra 3.0 collection has a 100% recycled lining treated with SILVADURTM technology to inhibit the growth of microorganisms in fabric. It can be cleaned and still maintain its treatment for up to 40 times.

Personalization possibilities: Inspired by the iconic Swiss Army Knife, the Spectra 3.0 collection allows for initials and names to be engraved on a Swiss Army Knife scale on the suitcase.

Debraj Sengupta, CMO, Victorinox India said "Over the past two years, we have realized how essential it is to create a sustainable world. The consumer community has also become more open to supporting sustainable products. The Spectra 3.0 is a beautiful fusion of effortless style and eco-consciousness. Victorinox's sustainable travel gear is a first-of-its-kind product line that offers sustainability without sacrificing strength, performance, or impact resistance. I'm looking forward to hearing about our clients' experiences."

Siddharth Mudaliar, Vice President -Digital Marketing (e-business), Victorinox India said "At Victorinox, we pride ourselves on providing consumers with a seamless experience - online as well as offline. Our physical stores offer an unparalleled premium experience, and now we are bringing the same to the online world. The Spectra collection is already generating great traction online, and we anticipate this to grow with the launch of this version."

The Spectra 3.0 collection offers a global 1+10 year warranty.

Victorinox products are available at Gute Reise stores; and online on www.gutereise.in and www.amazon.in

Gute Reise Store Locations:

Mumbai: Grand Central Mall - Seawoods; Inorbit Mall, Malad

Delhi/NCR: Ambience Mall - Gurgaon, Dlf Mall Of India - Noida

Chennai: Express Avenue - Chennai

