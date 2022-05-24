Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vignan Foundation for Science Technology and Research (Deemed-to-be-University), one of the leading higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with a footprint of 45 years in the education sector, launched its e-learning arm Vignan Online in January this year. Since then, it has been offering a wide selection of programs designed to help aspiring job seekers, undergraduates and graduate students, and working professionals achieve their career goals.

Vignan Foundation for Science Technology and Research (Deemed-to-be-University), has expanded its trusted education brand to cater to the new-age learners through Vignan Online under the philosophy of 'Driving Your Future'.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Matter | Muslim Side Presented Their Arguments Yesterday, They Said That … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

Vignan Online offers UGC-entitled BBA and MBA programs catering to the needs of new-age learners across the globe. The programs are open for enrollment for the new academic year.

In the current intake, Vignan offers MBA programs with 14 electives which include Human Resource, Finance, Marketing, Marketing, and Human Resource, Marketing and Finance, Finance and Human Resource, Operations Management, Information Technology, Business Analytics, Banking and FinTech, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Digital Marketing, Healthcare Management and Innovation, Entrepreneurship and StartUps. The BBA program includes electives in Finance, Human Resources, and Marketing.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: No Heatwave in Delhi For A Week; Rain and Thunderstorms to Ravage Odisha, Himachal, West Bengal And Bihar.

In addition to MBA electives, to promote specialized learning along with particular expertise and skillset among students, Vignan offers 11 different types of advanced certification programs. The prominent ones include Advanced Certification in Strategy and Leadership, FinTech, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, Data Science and Analytics, Advertising, Branding and Project Management, etc.

The duration of the BBA and MBA programs offered by Vignan is 3 years and 2 years respectively, with live online weekend classes to suit the requirements of remote students and working professionals. The new session begins on May 29, 2022.

Dr KV Krishna Kishore, In-charge of Vice-Chancellor, Vignan (Deemed-to-be-University), said, "Our goal at Vignan Online is to impart students with the necessary knowledge, skills, and innovative ideas to compete at national and international levels. With a variety of programs across diverse disciplines, a unique student-centric curriculum, and cutting-edge research and innovation, we look forward to welcoming the next group of talented students and being able to empower them with transformative education."

Incepted in 1982, Vignan (Deemed-to-be-University) is situated in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. It is the brainchild of Dr L Rathaiah, Chairman, Vignan Group of Institutions. The Group carries a legacy of over 45 years in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and has been providing on-campus UG, PG, and PhD programs. Known for its ethical and moral standards, upliftment of the students and first-time engineers of the family, disciplined learning, committed faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and excellent placement record, Vignan has been providing quality education in a diverse and academically inspiring environment. Vignan has become instrumental not only in shaping the future of the learners, making them job-ready but also in helping in their overall development and being successful citizens.

For more info, please visit https://vignanonline.com/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)