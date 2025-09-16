BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 16: Vijay Sales, India's leading omni-channel electronics retail chain, has announced the launch of India's first Dyson shop-in-shop at Vijay Sales' flagship store in Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana. Located in one of Gurugram's prime and dynamic locations, this new immersive retail space covers nearly 200 square feet, is making Dyson technologies accessible for even more consumers across the country and placing 'Dyson Near You'.

The space is designed to provide consumers an uninterrupted hands-on experience, for the ultimate "try-before-you-buy" retail experience, ensuring they find the right machine or accessory to suit their needs. Showcasing the complete portfolio of Dyson technologies, including floor care, environmental care, beauty, audio and lighting, the new retail experience allows consumers to engage with the products in real-time, offering personalized demonstrations and tailored guidance from Dyson experts to discover the right Dyson solutions for their individual needs.

Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales, said, "At Vijay Sales, we have always believed that premium technology must be experienced, not merely displayed. By bringing a fully immersive Dyson experience into our Sector 29 store, we are raising the bar for experiential retail in India, giving consumers the freedom to vacuum, purify or style their hair in-store and receive expert advice throughout the journey. It is a vivid extension of our core promise - exceptional choice backed by knowledgeable service."

Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India, said: "We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Vijay Sales through the first-ever shop-in-shop experience, marking our expanded presence and reiterating our commitment of bringing Dyson technologies closer to consumers. At Dyson, problem solving is at the heart of what we do as we focus on making everyday life better through engineering."

He further added, "Our new shop-in-shop retail format continues to reflect our belief that technology should be experienced first-hand. Therefore, together with Vijay Sales, we invite everyone to interact with our innovations, seek expert guidance, and discover how Dyson can elevate their everyday."

Since its inception, Vijay Sales has championed a customer-first ethos that goes beyond competitive pricing to include unparalleled in-store experiences. Whether it's testing the suction power of Dyson's latest cordless vacuums on various floor surfaces or witnessing live demonstrations of air-filtration efficiency, shoppers can now make purchase decisions with confidence, equipped with first-hand insight and expert advice.

Dyson's portfolio of key technologies on display at the new Dyson Store will be:

Beauty

Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM Multi-Styler & Dryer

Dyson's first connected device - the Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer is now enabled with Bluetooth® wireless technology for easier and optimised styling. Users can personalise their hair profile, and with a push of a button, wrap, style, and set their curls automatically. Improved versatility comes to the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer with six attachments. The Conical barrel offers tighter and more defined curls at the root and the Blade concentrator has more precise airflow for smoother, more aligned hair.

Priced at INR 49,900, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM multi-styler & dryer is available at Vijay Sales website and Stores.

Dyson Airstrait™ straightener

Dyson Airstrait™ straightener stretches and straightens multiple hair types from wet, with no hot plates or heat damage. It utilizes powerful, focused airflow to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, simplifying the hairstyling routine and achieving a natural straight style with a smooth, shiny finish. Engineered to accommodate multiple hair types, the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener allows users to achieve a natural straight style with body and movement while maintaining the strength and healthy look and feel of their hair.

Priced at INR 45,900, the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener is available at Vijay Sales website and Stores.

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer

Dyson's most intelligent hair dryer, The Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, comes with new sensor technology. Equipped with a new Scalp protect mode which uses a network of Nural™ sensors, automatically reducing heat and airflow as it nears your head, helping protect your scalp from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hair shine, and prevent heat damage. New and improved attachments which cater to all hair types are equipped with attachment recognition, learning a user's styling preferences, and simplifying their routine for fast healthy drying with no extreme heat.

Priced at INR 41,900, the Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer is available at Vijay Sales website and Stores.

Floor Care

Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner

Dyson WashG1™ is Dyson's first dedicated wet floor cleaner. Engineered for hygienic cleaning and maintenance, the Dyson WashG1™ tackles wet and dry debris, in one go, for a barefoot clean feel. With a 1-litre clean-water tank, it uses a combination of hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies and automatically separates wet and dry debris, so maintenance is more hygienic. Also, it covers 3100sq ft on a single charge.

Priced at INR 39,900, the Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner is available at Vijay Sales website and Stores.

Dyson Big Ball™ vacuum

Engineered for whole-home deep cleaning, Dyson Big Ball™ is perfect for anyone who values a spotless environment. It is Dyson's most powerful corded vacuum cleaner and features ball technology for easy steering, effortlessly manoeuvring into corners and tight spaces and picks itself up when toppled. It comes with the carbon-fibre cleaner head, which is engineered for all floor types, a mattress tool, and a combi/crevice tool. This coupled with a large 1.6L bin and a long 22 ft cord, allows it to reach every surface in your house. It also offers no-touch emptying bin.

Additionally, the Dyson Big Ball™ comes with a 5-year warranty, including 2 years of accidental damage protection, providing long-lasting peace of mind.

Priced at INR 25,900, the Dyson Big Ball™ vacuum is available at Vijay Sales website and Stores.

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed to tackle various cleaning challenges, from dust and spills to stubborn stains. With a wet roller head and an eight-point hydration system, it effectively cleans up wet messes, while a motor-driven microfiber roller takes care of tough stains and debris.

The vacuum cleaner features Dyson's 2x illuminating dust technology, ensuring that even the tiniest particles don't escape its cleaning prowess. Moreover, the included Hair screw tool makes it ideal for households with long hair or pets, as it efficiently collects hair without tangling around the brush.

Priced at INR 55,900, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ is available at Vijay Sales website and Stores..

Environmental Care

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Gen1 - HP10

Equipped with Dyson's core filtration and airflow technology for high-quality, even purification, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Gen1 serves as a versatile air purifier for any room. It captures up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns and serves as a versatile air purifier for any room, which senses, captures, and projects. Beyond purification and powerful projection, this versatile machine also provides year-round comfort. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Gen 1 provides thermal comfort, keeping you warm during winter months and refreshing cooling during the summer while continuously purifying the air. Priced at INR 45,900, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Gen1 is available at www.vijaysales.com and Vijay Sales Stores.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde - TP09

The Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture, and project. It automatically detects, airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real-time.

With sensors to precisely detect formaldehyde, particle pollution, NO2, VOCs and temperature, fully sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration, and powerful air projection for even purification to every corner, the Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde ensures a cleaner home environment, offering versatile solutions that combine air purification with personal cooling.

The Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde is available for INR 49,900 at Vijay Sales website and Stores.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet™

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet™ air purifier is designed to purify the air in spaces as large as 1076 sq.ft. It uses Cone Aerodynamics to deliver 10-meter projection. Alongside powerful projection, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet™ is also engineered to operate quietly, producing just 56 decibels of noise - making it Dyson's quietest yet most powerful purifier.

Priced at INR 68,900, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet™ is available at Vijay Sales website and Stores.

Audio

Dyson OnTrac™ headphones

Dyson's first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones: the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones in India offer best-in-class noise cancellation¹ and deliver up to 55 hours² of immersive listening. With over 2,000 customisable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, each ear cushion is crafted from ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort and acoustic seal. Multi-pivot gimbal arms and a uniquely positioned battery in the headband ensure balanced weight distribution.

Priced at INR 19,900, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones are available at Vijay Sales website and Stores.

